Prosecutor bill on Myung presented

[Anchor]



The opposition party has proposed the so-called Myung Tae-kyun special prosecutor law to investigate allegations of intervention in nominations by President Yoon and his wife, and it was presented to the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee today (Feb.12), just one day after the proposal.



The ruling party strongly opposed it, calling it a bill aimed at the destruction of conservatives and a bill for Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign.



Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



The so-called Myung Tae-kyun special prosecutor bill proposed by six opposition parties yesterday (Feb.11) has been presented to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



The newly created bill requires a 20-day deliberation period, but the opposition has urgently presented it, claiming that it is necessary to clarify whether Myung's golden phone is the reason for the declaration of emergency martial law.



[Park Beom-kye/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "(Clarifying whether the emergency martial law is) due to the opposition and the National Assembly or due to Myung Tae-kyun's golden phone is crucial for overcoming this internal disturbance."]



The People Power Party opposed it, stating that it is a bill for Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign and walked out.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/Member of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "In order for Representative Lee Jae-myung to create a fast tract to the presidential election, he is including People Power Party candidates as subjects of investigation and ensuring that the People Power Party cannot play any role."]



The Democratic Party plans to attempt to pass the special prosecutor bill at the plenary session on the 19th, aiming for processing during the February extraordinary National Assembly.



They also decided to hold an urgent inquiry on the 19th, selecting Myung, the Prosecutor General, and the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials as witnesses.



Myung's side has informed KBS that they support the special prosecutor bill but will not attend due to health reasons.



During the government questioning, the Democratic Party emphasized the necessity of a special prosecutor, stating that the current investigation into Myung is insufficient, while the Ministry of Justice stated that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly.



[Kim Seok-woo/Acting Minister of Justice: "You may wonder why the analysis of the mobile phone is taking so long, but the (forensic) analysis process takes longer than expected, and we are currently trying to speed it up as much as possible."]



The People Power Party stated that this is the 27th special prosecutor law proposed by the opposition, and criticized it as unconstitutional and illegal.



This is Oh Dae-seong from KBS News.



