Local PG slams Constitutional Court
Lee Young-rim, the chief prosecutor of the Chuncheon District Prosecutors' Office, wrote today (Feb.12) on the internal network, "Even under Japanese rule, Japanese judges gave independence activist Ahn Jung-geun an opportunity to make a final statement for 1 hour and 30 minutes," and claimed, "The Constitutional Court's dismissal of President Yoon's request to speak during the impeachment trial is an act that disregards due process and the right to defense."
This chief prosecutor was promoted to the position in September 2023, after President Yoon took office.
