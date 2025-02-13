Local PG slams Constitutional Court

동영상 고정 취소

A current chief prosecutor has posted a criticism on the internal bulletin board of the prosecution, stating that the Constitutional Court ignored the right to defense during the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Lee Young-rim, the chief prosecutor of the Chuncheon District Prosecutors' Office, wrote today (Feb.12) on the internal network, "Even under Japanese rule, Japanese judges gave independence activist Ahn Jung-geun an opportunity to make a final statement for 1 hour and 30 minutes," and claimed, "The Constitutional Court's dismissal of President Yoon's request to speak during the impeachment trial is an act that disregards due process and the right to defense."



This chief prosecutor was promoted to the position in September 2023, after President Yoon took office.



