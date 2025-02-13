KB Insurance rises as dark horse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KB Insurance, which is on a winning streak of five consecutive victories, has emerged as the biggest dark horse of the second half, even coining the term 'Invincible Kyung-min.'



Overcoming a series of setbacks, including a coaching vacancy at the start of the season and the closure of their home stadium, the team has made a remarkable transformation and is now aiming for spring volleyball.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



The team that ended Hyundai Capital's unstoppable run with a 3-0 victory was none other than KB Insurance.



[Commentary: "KB Insurance breaks Hyundai Capital's 10-game winning streak after 694 days, stopping Hyundai Capital's winning streak!"]



With the victory over first-place Hyundai Capital, they have achieved 12 wins and 1 loss in their last 13 matches.



The memory of their five consecutive losses at the start of the season is now faint, and their rise in momentum is no coincidence.



[Villena/KB Insurance: "As the rounds progressed, we had good results, and the team is growing significantly. The atmosphere is good, and all the players are motivated."]



The powerful trio has been completed with the return of Na Gyeong-bok after his military service and the addition of new Asian quota player Yaqoob, alongside Villena.



National team setter Hwang Taek-ui expressed his feelings about the 'happy dilemma' of deciding where to set the ball.



[Hwang Taek-ui/KB Insurance: "With Gyeong-bok, Yaqoob, and Villena, and also Young-seok, I looked around our court when receiving and I felt a bit happy. I'm not joking. I really felt it during the game."]



[Na Gyeong-bok/KB Insurance: "I really appreciate that kind of thought. It's really nice that the setter has faith. But first, I have to do well."]



Even the unprecedented closure of their home stadium turned into a blessing in disguise.



Although the scale is small, the temporary home court at Kyungmin University Gymnasium has brought them closer to the fans, where they have achieved a perfect record of 7 wins, maintaining the 'Invincible Kyung-min' legend.



[Hwang Taek-ui/KB Insurance: "I think the cheering and the sounds of the crowd are being conveyed very well to the players on the court, so when we play at home, we are a bit stronger..."]



The fierce showdown on Friday night between KB Insurance, who is on a rampage towards spring volleyball, and Korean Air is expected to be the biggest match of the second half of the V-League, as they compete for second place.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!