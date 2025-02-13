News 9

[Exclusive] Ex-intel chief linked to military favors

입력 2025.02.13 (01:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who has been pointed out as a key figure in the emergency martial law, is also suspected of having intervened in military personnel matters.

However, Army Brigade Commander Koo Sam-hoe testified to the prosecution that he gave 5 million won to former Commander Noh while asking for a promotion-related favor.

This news was exclusively reported by Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

Former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who has been arrested and indicted on charges of important duties during an insurrection related to emergency martial law.

The prosecution has secured testimony regarding former Commander Noh's intervention in military personnel matters.

Koo Sam-hoe, the commander of the Army's 2nd Armored Brigade, known as a participant in the so-called "hamburger meeting," testified that he "handed over 5 million won to former Commander Noh while asking for a promotion-related favor."

However, in the military personnel changes last November, Commander Koo did not get promoted, and former Commander Noh reportedly said, "The Minister said he has plans to use you well," and "There might be good news soon," according to Commander Koo's testimony.

Two days before the emergency martial law, former Commander Noh emphasized to Commander Koo, "The Minister said he would call you to the Ministry of National Defense, so be ready for a call," and said, "This is your last chance," according to Koo's testimony.

After the emergency martial law, Commander Koo's name was listed as the head of the 2nd Investigation Division in a 'General Order' document that former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun handed over to the personnel planning officer of the Ministry of National Defense.

Another participant in the hamburger meeting, Colonel Jeong Seong-wook, also revealed through a testimony that he heard from former Commander Noh that he would help with his promotion.

In his testimony, Colonel Jeong admitted, "When former Commander Noh said he would help with my promotion, I was skeptical, but I was in a desperate situation, holding onto any hope."

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Ex-intel chief linked to military favors
    • 입력 2025-02-13 01:22:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who has been pointed out as a key figure in the emergency martial law, is also suspected of having intervened in military personnel matters.

However, Army Brigade Commander Koo Sam-hoe testified to the prosecution that he gave 5 million won to former Commander Noh while asking for a promotion-related favor.

This news was exclusively reported by Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

Former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who has been arrested and indicted on charges of important duties during an insurrection related to emergency martial law.

The prosecution has secured testimony regarding former Commander Noh's intervention in military personnel matters.

Koo Sam-hoe, the commander of the Army's 2nd Armored Brigade, known as a participant in the so-called "hamburger meeting," testified that he "handed over 5 million won to former Commander Noh while asking for a promotion-related favor."

However, in the military personnel changes last November, Commander Koo did not get promoted, and former Commander Noh reportedly said, "The Minister said he has plans to use you well," and "There might be good news soon," according to Commander Koo's testimony.

Two days before the emergency martial law, former Commander Noh emphasized to Commander Koo, "The Minister said he would call you to the Ministry of National Defense, so be ready for a call," and said, "This is your last chance," according to Koo's testimony.

After the emergency martial law, Commander Koo's name was listed as the head of the 2nd Investigation Division in a 'General Order' document that former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun handed over to the personnel planning officer of the Ministry of National Defense.

Another participant in the hamburger meeting, Colonel Jeong Seong-wook, also revealed through a testimony that he heard from former Commander Noh that he would help with his promotion.

In his testimony, Colonel Jeong admitted, "When former Commander Noh said he would help with my promotion, I was skeptical, but I was in a desperate situation, holding onto any hope."

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”
[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보

[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보
[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”

[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”
제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중

제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.