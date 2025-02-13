[Exclusive] Ex-intel chief linked to military favors

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who has been pointed out as a key figure in the emergency martial law, is also suspected of having intervened in military personnel matters.



However, Army Brigade Commander Koo Sam-hoe testified to the prosecution that he gave 5 million won to former Commander Noh while asking for a promotion-related favor.



This news was exclusively reported by Lee Won-hee.



[Report]



Former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who has been arrested and indicted on charges of important duties during an insurrection related to emergency martial law.



The prosecution has secured testimony regarding former Commander Noh's intervention in military personnel matters.



Koo Sam-hoe, the commander of the Army's 2nd Armored Brigade, known as a participant in the so-called "hamburger meeting," testified that he "handed over 5 million won to former Commander Noh while asking for a promotion-related favor."



However, in the military personnel changes last November, Commander Koo did not get promoted, and former Commander Noh reportedly said, "The Minister said he has plans to use you well," and "There might be good news soon," according to Commander Koo's testimony.



Two days before the emergency martial law, former Commander Noh emphasized to Commander Koo, "The Minister said he would call you to the Ministry of National Defense, so be ready for a call," and said, "This is your last chance," according to Koo's testimony.



After the emergency martial law, Commander Koo's name was listed as the head of the 2nd Investigation Division in a 'General Order' document that former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun handed over to the personnel planning officer of the Ministry of National Defense.



Another participant in the hamburger meeting, Colonel Jeong Seong-wook, also revealed through a testimony that he heard from former Commander Noh that he would help with his promotion.



In his testimony, Colonel Jeong admitted, "When former Commander Noh said he would help with my promotion, I was skeptical, but I was in a desperate situation, holding onto any hope."



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



