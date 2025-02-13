News Today

[News Today] ALLEGED MARTIAL LAW ARREST LIST

[LEAD]
A key issue at the heart of the martial law investigation and impeachment trial of the President is the alleged "politician arrest operation." Right after martial law was declared, evidence surfaced that Defense Counterintelligence Command members responded swiftly, briefed on a divided list of two groups.

[REPORT]
Midrank officials of the Defense Counterintelligence Command have testified that they heard about a list of two groups in the wake of martial law declaration.

The list was called out by the command's chief investigator Kim Dae-woo.

Group 1 on the list included high profile politicians such as Lee Jae-myung, Han Dong-hoon and Woo Won-shik.

Group 2 included former Rebuilding Korea Party chair Cho Kuk and Kim Min-woong, a civic group president calling for President Yoon's resignation as well as Cho Hai-ju, a former standing member of the National Election Commission.

Members of the command were told by Kim Dae-woo to bring in the listed figures when they are caught by police and designated which team is in charge of bringing in Lee Jae-myung and which team is in charge of bringing in Han Dong-hoon.

According to the midrank officials, their members set out from the first floor of the command's investigative HQ in groups of five and headed toward the National Assembly.

They said the difference between the two groups appeared to lie in the importance of the arrest targets.

This testimony of dividing the arrest list into two is similar to a note written by former National Intelligence Service first deputy director Hong Jang-won which was publicized during Yoon's impeachment trial on February 4.

Kim Hyun-kwon / National Assembly attorney (Feb. 4)
So does that mean the groups were divided in two in line with arrest target importance, they would've been detained at DCC facility for questioning?

Hong Jang-won / Former 1st deputy director, NIS (Feb. 4)
Yes, I understood as such.

However regarding allegations of operating a team to apprehend politicians, former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung said the command has no detention facility and that it had in fact declined the spy agency's attempt to send over people to them. Amid such conflicting statements, all eyes are on follow-up investigation and outcome of the impeachment trial.

