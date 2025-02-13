News Today

[News Today] 8TH HEARING ON YOON’S IMPEACHMENT

[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court is currently holding its eighth hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial. National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong is among those testifying. The session revolved around a 'note' by Hong Jang-won, former First Deputy Director of the NIS, which allegedly listed politicians to be arrested.

[REPORT]
Appearing as the first witness for Thursday’s hearing on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong raised questions about the reliability of remarks made by Hong Jang-won, former First Deputy Director at the NIS who appeared as a witness last week.

Hong said that he had been ordered by the president to arrest politicians, citing a note.

Cho said that there are four versions of the note mentioned by Hong and that Hong’s statement regarding when and where the note was written was proven untrue.

The NIS chief said that no Cabinet members had supported the president’s martial law declaration.

The last witness for today’s hearing is Cho Sung-hyun, head of the First Guard Batallion of the Capital Defense Command.

During martial law, forces from the Capital Defense Command and the Special Warfare Command were dispatched to parliament. It is believed the court has summoned Cho in order to clarify what happened at the CDC, as its former commander Lee Jin-woo refused to answer most questions.

Today’s hearing is the eighth and last session scheduled by the Constitutional Court.

Additional hearings could be held if the court accepts requests by Yoon’s defense counsel to call in more witnesses.

If the requests are turned down, the final court arguments will take place next week, followed by the bench’s deliberation for delivering a verdict.

The president’s legal team protested the court’s decision to dismiss its request for summoning suspended Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a witness, criticizing the court for holding an unfair trial.

They insisted that they will have to make a grave decision if the situation goes unchanged.

