[News Today] PUSHING FOR ‘HA-NEUL’S LAW’

입력 2025-02-13 15:49:21 수정 2025-02-13 15:50:34 News Today





[LEAD]

The government is pushing forward with 'Ha-neul's Law', in relation to the tragic incident where a school teacher killed an 8-year old student. Teachers struggling with mental health issues will be placed on mandatory leave, ensuring their separation from students.



[REPORT]

A father sending away his precious daughter.



He implored that efforts should be made to ensure no one falls victim to such a heinous crime.



Father of late Kim Ha-neul/

Officials, please enact Ha-neul's Law so nothing like this will ever happen again.



Outside an elementary school in Seoul, there's a visible increase in the number of parents coming to pick up their children.



Schools should be the safest place for children. Teachers are entrusted to ensure that. But instead a teacher took the life of her student. Parents are in shock and can't wrap their heads around what happened.



Park ○○/ Parent

I'm nervous to be even thinking that schools may not be safe. It never occurred

to me that some teachers suffer from severe mental pain. Never.



The education ministry convened a meeting of superintendents of 17 cities and provinces and decided to push for the legislation of Ha-neul's Law, named after the murdered student, in an effort to uphold her father's will.



The law would mandate teachers struggling with mental illness to take an ex officio leave of absence.



Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education

We'll devise measures such as verifying teachers' ability to carry out duties

when they return to work, enabling intervention when they show signs of violence.



The key to the legislation is separating teachers who cannot carry out their duties properly from the student population.



The education ministry will also look into measures to block outsiders from entering schools and step up safety for afterschool programs and classes.



The superintendents also proposed ways to check on the mental health of faculty members, support their medical treatment and also have more surveillance cameras installed in blind spots on school grounds.



Politicians across the aisle were also united in their pledge to quickly enact Ha-neul's Law.