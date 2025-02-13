[News Today] FAMILY CLAIMS PREMEDITATED MURDER

입력 2025-02-13 15:49:29 수정 2025-02-13 15:50:44 News Today





[LEAD]

Four days into the Daejeon elementary school murder case, police investigations are ramping up. Autopsy findings show the young victim, Ha-neul, died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities have now searched the suspect teacher’s home and are analyzing the mobile phone for digital evidence.



[REPORT]

The late Kim Ha-neul was fatally attacked by a teacher inside the school she attended.



The National Forensic Service concluded after an autopsy that she died of multiple stab wounds to her body.



Now that the cause of death is confirmed, police are looking into the motive of the attack.



An investigation team was set up to look exclusively into this case to seize and search the teacher's residence and vehicle. Also, the teacher's phone found at the crime scene is undergoing digital forensics.



After having questioned school administrators and other individuals, the police plan to look through the medical records of the teacher who was reportedly suffering from depression.



However, it's still difficult to directly question the teacher who is being treated in the intensive care unit post-surgery.



Ha-neul's family claimed that it's a clearly premeditated murder carried out with a knife bought beforehand. They called for harsh punishment without recognizing a claim that could be used to defend the teacher's side - that she was in a weak state of mind.



Late Kim Ha-neul's father/

How can it not be premeditated? Strong punishment is absolutely necessary.



The late student's family said they're sickened by malicious comments and spread of groundless misinformation.



Police replied that they will look out for malicious online comments around the clock and issue a stern response.