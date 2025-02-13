[News Today] US TARIFF HITS SMALL FIRMS HARD

The second Trump administration has reignited a 'tariff war', heightening anxiety among South Korea's small and medium-sized enterprises. Unlike larger corporations with exit strategies, export-focused SMEs find themselves cornered.



A relatively small company that produces laser measuring devices.



Seventy percent of its annual sales come from exports to the U.S.



The company is faced with deepening troubles due to the Trump administration’s tariff hikes that are on the horizon.



Shin Woong-cheol/ President, Company exporting to the U.S.

If the tariff is set at ten percent, we'll have no option but to raise product prices by ten percent. This will impact competitive edge, especially in pricing.



A meeting was convened to listen to difficulties faced by smaller exporters.



They pour out concerns about the approaching U.S. tariff hikes, which will affect more countries and items.



A company having a plant in Mexico worries that its orders will significantly decline if large businesses cut back on production in the Latin American country.



Lee Jae-sik/ President, Company with factory in Mexico

The situation deals a direct blow. It is highly likely that large businesses will reduce production drastically, causing serious damage for us.



A firm producing aluminum wrapper will have to pay a tariff of 25 percent starting next month.



Hyun Yong-gil/ President, Company exporting aluminum goods

We are in panic mode. The U.S. accounts for some 20 percent of our exports. That 20 percent will be affected.



They are also concerned about the repercussions from Washington's mounting trade pressure on China.



Ryu Chang-hyun/ VP, Special aerospace materials exporting firm

If they tell us to use non-Chinese materials, production costs will likely jump extremely.



They cannot afford to make direct investments in the U.S. and it is also extremely difficult to diversify markets for most of them.



It has been found that if the U.S. imposes a universal tariff of ten percent, Korean small and medium-sized companies will see their shipments drop by up to 1.2 trillion won or over 825 million U.S. dollars.