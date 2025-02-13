News Today

[News Today] US TARIFF HITS SMALL FIRMS HARD

입력 2025.02.13 (15:49) 수정 2025.02.13 (15:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The second Trump administration has reignited a 'tariff war', heightening anxiety among South Korea's small and medium-sized enterprises. Unlike larger corporations with exit strategies, export-focused SMEs find themselves cornered.

[REPORT]
A relatively small company that produces laser measuring devices.

Seventy percent of its annual sales come from exports to the U.S.

The company is faced with deepening troubles due to the Trump administration’s tariff hikes that are on the horizon.

Shin Woong-cheol/ President, Company exporting to the U.S.
If the tariff is set at ten percent, we'll have no option but to raise product prices by ten percent. This will impact competitive edge, especially in pricing.

A meeting was convened to listen to difficulties faced by smaller exporters.

They pour out concerns about the approaching U.S. tariff hikes, which will affect more countries and items.

A company having a plant in Mexico worries that its orders will significantly decline if large businesses cut back on production in the Latin American country.

Lee Jae-sik/ President, Company with factory in Mexico
The situation deals a direct blow. It is highly likely that large businesses will reduce production drastically, causing serious damage for us.

A firm producing aluminum wrapper will have to pay a tariff of 25 percent starting next month.

Hyun Yong-gil/ President, Company exporting aluminum goods
We are in panic mode. The U.S. accounts for some 20 percent of our exports. That 20 percent will be affected.

They are also concerned about the repercussions from Washington's mounting trade pressure on China.

Ryu Chang-hyun/ VP, Special aerospace materials exporting firm
If they tell us to use non-Chinese materials, production costs will likely jump extremely.

They cannot afford to make direct investments in the U.S. and it is also extremely difficult to diversify markets for most of them.

It has been found that if the U.S. imposes a universal tariff of ten percent, Korean small and medium-sized companies will see their shipments drop by up to 1.2 trillion won or over 825 million U.S. dollars.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] US TARIFF HITS SMALL FIRMS HARD
    • 입력 2025-02-13 15:49:37
    • 수정2025-02-13 15:50:53
    News Today

[LEAD]
The second Trump administration has reignited a 'tariff war', heightening anxiety among South Korea's small and medium-sized enterprises. Unlike larger corporations with exit strategies, export-focused SMEs find themselves cornered.

[REPORT]
A relatively small company that produces laser measuring devices.

Seventy percent of its annual sales come from exports to the U.S.

The company is faced with deepening troubles due to the Trump administration’s tariff hikes that are on the horizon.

Shin Woong-cheol/ President, Company exporting to the U.S.
If the tariff is set at ten percent, we'll have no option but to raise product prices by ten percent. This will impact competitive edge, especially in pricing.

A meeting was convened to listen to difficulties faced by smaller exporters.

They pour out concerns about the approaching U.S. tariff hikes, which will affect more countries and items.

A company having a plant in Mexico worries that its orders will significantly decline if large businesses cut back on production in the Latin American country.

Lee Jae-sik/ President, Company with factory in Mexico
The situation deals a direct blow. It is highly likely that large businesses will reduce production drastically, causing serious damage for us.

A firm producing aluminum wrapper will have to pay a tariff of 25 percent starting next month.

Hyun Yong-gil/ President, Company exporting aluminum goods
We are in panic mode. The U.S. accounts for some 20 percent of our exports. That 20 percent will be affected.

They are also concerned about the repercussions from Washington's mounting trade pressure on China.

Ryu Chang-hyun/ VP, Special aerospace materials exporting firm
If they tell us to use non-Chinese materials, production costs will likely jump extremely.

They cannot afford to make direct investments in the U.S. and it is also extremely difficult to diversify markets for most of them.

It has been found that if the U.S. imposes a universal tariff of ten percent, Korean small and medium-sized companies will see their shipments drop by up to 1.2 trillion won or over 825 million U.S. dollars.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 수방사 경비단장 “이진우, 국회 내 의원들 <br>끌어내라고 지시”

[속보] 수방사 경비단장 “이진우, 국회 내 의원들 끌어내라고 지시”
헌재 “한 총리·홍장원 등 증인 6명 추가 여부 내일 평의로 결정”

헌재 “한 총리·홍장원 등 증인 6명 추가 여부 내일 평의로 결정”
“이재명·한동훈 잡으러 다닐 거 같다 들어”…방첩사 얘기인지는 몰랐다?

“이재명·한동훈 잡으러 다닐 거 같다 들어”…방첩사 얘기인지는 몰랐다?
윤 대통령 측 “탄핵심판 지금처럼 하면 중대 결심”

윤 대통령 측 “탄핵심판 지금처럼 하면 중대 결심”

수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.