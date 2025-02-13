News Today

[News Today] SHORTAGE STOPS GOLD BAR SALES

[LEAD]
Gold prices are making headlines with their sharp rise. Costs are soaring, leading to notable shortages. Some banks have even stopped selling gold bars. What's driving such increase? We take a look.

[REPORT]
Customers have to wait at least a week if they want to buy a gold bar at this gold exchange center.

We'll send the items in order, maybe in a week or two at the earliest.

A one-kilogram gold bar costs about 160 million won, roughly 110,000 U.S. dollars.

There are plenty of people willing to buy gold despite the stiff price but not enough supply of gold bars.

Lee Yeong-bae/ Seoul resident
They say the price would go up higher. Since there's still time, I came here to buy gold.

With the unprecedented shortage of gold, the Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation, or KOMSCO, suspended the sales of gold bars because even the state-owned corporation could not obtain enough gold.

Commercial banks are also limiting or suspending gold sales.

Gold is a universally recognized safe asset. Its price rises as monetary value falls.

Gold price rose when geopolitical risks increased with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But now it's spiking as the Trump administration's tariff threats are about to become real.

Joo Won / Hyundai Economic Research Inst.
When tariffs cause inflation, the dollar could depreciate. When market or real economy is unstable, gold is the only asset that doesn't face change in value.

In fact, the uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump is driving countries to buy gold.

Having watched the result of the U.S. presidential election, central banks around the globe bought 333 tons of gold, a 54% increase from a year ago.

It's speculated that a troy ounce or about 31 grams of gold would cost more than 3,000 dollars. Subsequently, the price of silver is also setting new records every day.

