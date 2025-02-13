[News Today] CRYPTOCURRENCY ROBBERS CAUGHT

[LEAD]

Police have arrested a gang involved in a recent scam, where they promised to buy virtual assets worth 500 million won but fled without payment. With these scams increasing, there's no regulatory oversight on face-to-face transactions, urging individuals to exercise extreme caution.



[REPORT]

Two men on a motorcycle ride off and another man chases after them.



The two men offered to buy virtual assets from another man and then they took off as soon as they received the cryptocurrencies in their virtual wallet.



The virtual coins they ripped off from the victim were worth 500 million won, roughly 344,000 U.S. dollars.



The man, who was waiting for his accomplice on the motorcycle, picked up his partner and rode off.



Police tracked them down by analyzing surveillance camera footage and arrested the entire gang just one day later.



Police arrested the two men who took off with the coins as well as two other men in their thirties who allegedly conspired with them to rob the victim.



Police are reviewing the option of requesting detention warrants for the two co-conspirators.



Witness of Arrest/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Police came and arrested the residents of unit ○○○. They didn't come out, so the police called a locksmith an hour later to open the door, arrested them.



Earlier in January, the Jeju police caught a Chinese band of robbers who attempted to steal 840 million won worth of virtual assets from a woman.



Police asked virtual coin sellers to be extra careful as there are no means to restrict or oversee the face-to-face transactions of such assets.