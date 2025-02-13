[News Today] CRYPTOCURRENCY ROBBERS CAUGHT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Police have arrested a gang involved in a recent scam, where they promised to buy virtual assets worth 500 million won but fled without payment. With these scams increasing, there's no regulatory oversight on face-to-face transactions, urging individuals to exercise extreme caution.
[REPORT]
Two men on a motorcycle ride off and another man chases after them.
The two men offered to buy virtual assets from another man and then they took off as soon as they received the cryptocurrencies in their virtual wallet.
The virtual coins they ripped off from the victim were worth 500 million won, roughly 344,000 U.S. dollars.
The man, who was waiting for his accomplice on the motorcycle, picked up his partner and rode off.
Police tracked them down by analyzing surveillance camera footage and arrested the entire gang just one day later.
Police arrested the two men who took off with the coins as well as two other men in their thirties who allegedly conspired with them to rob the victim.
Police are reviewing the option of requesting detention warrants for the two co-conspirators.
Witness of Arrest/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Police came and arrested the residents of unit ○○○. They didn't come out, so the police called a locksmith an hour later to open the door, arrested them.
Earlier in January, the Jeju police caught a Chinese band of robbers who attempted to steal 840 million won worth of virtual assets from a woman.
Police asked virtual coin sellers to be extra careful as there are no means to restrict or oversee the face-to-face transactions of such assets.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] CRYPTOCURRENCY ROBBERS CAUGHT
-
- 입력 2025-02-13 15:49:50
- 수정2025-02-13 15:51:09
[LEAD]
Police have arrested a gang involved in a recent scam, where they promised to buy virtual assets worth 500 million won but fled without payment. With these scams increasing, there's no regulatory oversight on face-to-face transactions, urging individuals to exercise extreme caution.
[REPORT]
Two men on a motorcycle ride off and another man chases after them.
The two men offered to buy virtual assets from another man and then they took off as soon as they received the cryptocurrencies in their virtual wallet.
The virtual coins they ripped off from the victim were worth 500 million won, roughly 344,000 U.S. dollars.
The man, who was waiting for his accomplice on the motorcycle, picked up his partner and rode off.
Police tracked them down by analyzing surveillance camera footage and arrested the entire gang just one day later.
Police arrested the two men who took off with the coins as well as two other men in their thirties who allegedly conspired with them to rob the victim.
Police are reviewing the option of requesting detention warrants for the two co-conspirators.
Witness of Arrest/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
Police came and arrested the residents of unit ○○○. They didn't come out, so the police called a locksmith an hour later to open the door, arrested them.
Earlier in January, the Jeju police caught a Chinese band of robbers who attempted to steal 840 million won worth of virtual assets from a woman.
Police asked virtual coin sellers to be extra careful as there are no means to restrict or oversee the face-to-face transactions of such assets.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.