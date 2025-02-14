Clues of premeditated crime

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The murder case of the late Kim Ha-neul appears to have a high possibility of being a premeditated crime by a teacher.



The teacher inquired about sharp tools at a kitchen supply store before the crime and purchased a weapon in advance.



It has been determined that the teacher returned to school with the weapon and was advised not to come to work starting the next day.



Our first report is by Lee Yeon-kyung.



[Report]



On the afternoon of the crime, the teacher drove to a kitchen supply store near the school.



After about seven minutes, she returned with a black plastic bag containing the weapon used in the crime.



The teacher asked if there were sharp tools and reportedly told the clerk that it was for cooking when asked about the purpose, according to police statements.



The fact that the perpetrator purchased the crime tool in advance suggests a likelihood of a premeditated crime.



After returning to school, she was advised by an administrator to "take sick leave or vacation starting tomorrow and not come to work."



The local education support office also suggested that if the teacher does not accept this, it would be better for the principal to issue a warning.



Three days have passed since the incident, but a face-to-face investigation of the perpetrator has still not been conducted.



The police stated that the perpetrator, who is currently being treated in the intensive care unit, is in a situation where investigation is not possible, and they are regularly checking on the improvement of her condition.



Therefore, it seems that the execution of the already issued arrest warrant for the perpetrator will take more time.



There is a growing public opinion online that the identity of the perpetrator should be disclosed.



[Lee Yong-wook/Seo-gu, Daejeon: "The child who trusted the teacher has, in a way, been betrayed. So it was quite shocking."]



The funeral service for the late Kim Ha-neul is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Feb.14) morning.



This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!