Teacher's reinstatement issue

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The medical certificate submitted by the teacher who is a suspect has become a topic of controversy.



The opinion stating that at least six months of rest and treatment was needed changed to indicate that the teacher could return to normal work in just 20 days.



Two completely different medical certificates were issued by the same doctor.



Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the details.



[Report]



The teacher involved had been receiving hospital treatment for recurrent depression and went on a six-month leave of absence on Dec. 6 of last year.



The first medical certificate stated that the depression had worsened significantly since September and that the teacher was still suffering from severe depression, requiring at least six months of rest and treatment.



However, just 20 days into the leave, the teacher returned to school.



When applying for reinstatement, the teacher submitted a medical certificate stating that while there were still significant residual symptoms as of early December, the symptoms had almost disappeared since then, and normal work was deemed possible.



Both medical certificates were issued by the same doctor at a university hospital in Daejeon.



We visited the hospital to ask why the doctor's opinion changed in just 20 days.



[Hospital Official/Voice Altered: "The doctor's hours have ended. They are not here."]



The hospital stated that the medical certificates were issued based on medical judgment and that there were no errors.



However, relying on this medical certificate to approve the teacher's reinstatement ultimately led to a tragic incident.



[Choi Jae-mo/Director of Education Bureau, Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education/Feb. 11: "Given the (doctor's) opinion that the individual had recovered enough to carry out daily activities, we had no choice but to trust it."



In cases of mental illness where the criteria for recovery or normalcy are not clearly defined, it is known that patients sometimes request specific wording to be included in the medical certificate for reinstatement.



In response, the Korean Medical Association argued that it is premature to conclude that depression was the cause of the murder in this incident and that judging the incident as one arising from poorly written medical certificates is hasty.



This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!