Rise in teacher mental health issues

[Anchor]



Incidents of teachers murdering students are rare even on a global scale.



However, other countries are also experiencing an increase in teachers with mental health issues, which directly affects students, prompting each country to seek their own measures.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.



[Report]



In the United States, strict law enforcement against school threats is being implemented alongside management measures to prevent abnormal behavior among teachers.



The RAND Corporation, a think tank, conducts annual nationwide surveys on teachers' mental health.



They assess how much job stress teachers are experiencing, where it is coming from, and whether psychological counseling and rest for stress relief are being properly provided.



This measure was introduced as the number of teachers experiencing stress has significantly increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.



Japan has also established a task force under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology since 2013, conducting annual surveys on teachers' mental health.



However, the trend of teachers reporting mental health issues has been increasing every year.



As of 2023, among public school teachers in Japan, 0.77%, or 7,119 individuals, took leave due to mental health issues, marking the highest number for three consecutive years.



In the UK, the issue of teachers' stress and mental health has emerged as a social problem following the suicide of a principal after the school's evaluation rating was downgraded in 2023.



[Late Principal Ruth Perry's sister: "Teachers' and head teachers' welfare is inseparable from the welfare of the pupils whom they teach and take care of."]



The UK Department for Education has provided grants with the goal that each school trains at least one mental health leader by this year, and has also expanded the budget for supporting teachers' mental health.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



