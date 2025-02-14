News 9

Another case of teacher offender

[Anchor]

There has been another case where a teacher with a mental illness committed a tragic act.

On December 24 of last year, a woman in her 30s killed her three-year-old son at her home in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, and attempted to take her own life, and is currently on trial.

Eight months prior to this incident, she also attempted to murder her father but failed.

Although all these incidents occurred while she was on leave and she had no contact with students, she maintained her status as a teacher.

The government has announced plans to establish a so-called "Ha-neul Law" to forcibly place teachers who are unable to perform their duties due to mental illness on leave.

However, there are reactions in the education field expressing skepticism about its effectiveness.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.

[Report]

In order to prevent cases like Ha-neul's, the government is considering forced leave to separate struggling teachers from students.

[Lee Joo-ho/Minister of Education/Yesterday: "For teachers who find it difficult to perform their duties, we will amend the law to allow for necessary measures such as forced leave through a certain procedure, tentatively called the 'Ha-neul Law'..."]

However, such measures are already possible under the current system.

The current Educational Officials Act stipulates that when a teacher requires care due to physical or mental disabilities, the appointing authority can order leave regardless of the individual's will.

It also includes specific methods for the provincial education superintendent to form a 'Sick Leave Committee' with three experts to order leave and assess whether the teacher can return to normal duties after their leave.

Despite these clear regulations, the teacher involved in the Ha-neul case returned to work at her own discretion.

[Cheon Kyung-ho/President of Korea Teachers Org.: "Many people are not even aware that such committee exists. There are over 30 committees within schools. When administrators take such actions (forced leave), they could be reported instead."]

Without a firm commitment from authorities to ensure school safety, the "Ha-neul Law" is likely to become ineffective.

The audiovisual room where the Ha-neul incident occurred was only 20 meters away from the after-school care classroom, yet neither the police nor teachers were able to find it for over an hour.

The Ministry of Education has already recommended that schools install CCTV around after-school care classrooms and throughout the school, but there was none near the care classroom at Ha-neul's school.

[Park ○○/Elementary Student's Parent: "It's frightening that such a terrible thing happened at school without intervention. More CCTV cameras should be installed."]

Experts point out the need to reform departure guidelines for after-school care, which differ by school, and to increase dedicated personnel.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

