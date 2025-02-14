News 9

NIS chief testifies on martial law

입력 2025.02.14 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong stated that during the emergency martial law, he heard from former Deputy Director Hong that "it seems like they will be going after Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon," but he felt like it was just a "vague story."

He mentioned that there were other conversations in between the discussions about helping the counterintelligence command, so he did not consider it in the same context.

Next, we have reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

Right after the declaration of martial law at 11:30 PM, Director Cho Tae-yong held a meeting at the National Intelligence Service.

Immediately after the meeting, he had a private conversation with former Deputy Director Hong, who reportedly said, "I received a call from the President. He asked me to help the counterintelligence command," according to Director Cho.

After some other discussions, former Deputy Director Hong allegedly said, "It seems like they will be going after Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon," according to Director Cho's claims.

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "He did not say that the counterintelligence command is going after anyone. He just said, 'It seems like they may be going after them'... There were no discussions about tracking their locations or anything like that."]

Right after the martial law was lifted, former Deputy Director Hong suggested a call with Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, to which he saw it as a "political act," and recommended his dismissal.

[Jang Soon-wook/Representative of the National Assembly: "Is it okay to talk to ruling party members, but talking to the opposition leader is immediately a violation of political neutrality?"]

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: ""Since he was not someone who regularly communicated with the opposition leader, making that call would undeniably be seen as a highly political move."]

He also mentioned that he had been considering the issue of former Deputy Director Hong's political neutrality for some time.

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "A certain opposition party member pointed out Deputy Director Hong, saying, 'Didn’t that Deputy Director solicit me for a favor through a prominent person seven times while I was at the NIS?'..."]

However, when asked if it was confirmed that there had been any solicitation for favors, Director Cho stated that they had not investigated it.

After both sides had their witness examinations, Judge Kim Hyung-du directly asked Director Cho about the allegations of arrest for 30 minutes.

[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Court Justice: "I find it hard to believe that Deputy Director Hong would have casually talked about it. Did he really only say, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow'?"]

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "He spoke in a way that I could not understand at all and found it difficult to comprehend..."]

Ultimately, as the testimonies of former Deputy Director Hong and Director Cho diverged, President Yoon's side requested to call former Deputy Director Hong as a witness again.

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NIS chief testifies on martial law
    • 입력 2025-02-14 00:20:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong stated that during the emergency martial law, he heard from former Deputy Director Hong that "it seems like they will be going after Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon," but he felt like it was just a "vague story."

He mentioned that there were other conversations in between the discussions about helping the counterintelligence command, so he did not consider it in the same context.

Next, we have reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

Right after the declaration of martial law at 11:30 PM, Director Cho Tae-yong held a meeting at the National Intelligence Service.

Immediately after the meeting, he had a private conversation with former Deputy Director Hong, who reportedly said, "I received a call from the President. He asked me to help the counterintelligence command," according to Director Cho.

After some other discussions, former Deputy Director Hong allegedly said, "It seems like they will be going after Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon," according to Director Cho's claims.

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "He did not say that the counterintelligence command is going after anyone. He just said, 'It seems like they may be going after them'... There were no discussions about tracking their locations or anything like that."]

Right after the martial law was lifted, former Deputy Director Hong suggested a call with Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, to which he saw it as a "political act," and recommended his dismissal.

[Jang Soon-wook/Representative of the National Assembly: "Is it okay to talk to ruling party members, but talking to the opposition leader is immediately a violation of political neutrality?"]

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: ""Since he was not someone who regularly communicated with the opposition leader, making that call would undeniably be seen as a highly political move."]

He also mentioned that he had been considering the issue of former Deputy Director Hong's political neutrality for some time.

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "A certain opposition party member pointed out Deputy Director Hong, saying, 'Didn’t that Deputy Director solicit me for a favor through a prominent person seven times while I was at the NIS?'..."]

However, when asked if it was confirmed that there had been any solicitation for favors, Director Cho stated that they had not investigated it.

After both sides had their witness examinations, Judge Kim Hyung-du directly asked Director Cho about the allegations of arrest for 30 minutes.

[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Court Justice: "I find it hard to believe that Deputy Director Hong would have casually talked about it. Did he really only say, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow'?"]

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "He spoke in a way that I could not understand at all and found it difficult to comprehend..."]

Ultimately, as the testimonies of former Deputy Director Hong and Director Cho diverged, President Yoon's side requested to call former Deputy Director Hong as a witness again.

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”
조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”<br>…“메모, 청사서 했다”

조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”…“메모, 청사서 했다”
“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방

“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방
김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억

김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.