NIS chief testifies on martial law

National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong stated that during the emergency martial law, he heard from former Deputy Director Hong that "it seems like they will be going after Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon," but he felt like it was just a "vague story."



He mentioned that there were other conversations in between the discussions about helping the counterintelligence command, so he did not consider it in the same context.



Next, we have reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



Right after the declaration of martial law at 11:30 PM, Director Cho Tae-yong held a meeting at the National Intelligence Service.



Immediately after the meeting, he had a private conversation with former Deputy Director Hong, who reportedly said, "I received a call from the President. He asked me to help the counterintelligence command," according to Director Cho.



After some other discussions, former Deputy Director Hong allegedly said, "It seems like they will be going after Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon," according to Director Cho's claims.



[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "He did not say that the counterintelligence command is going after anyone. He just said, 'It seems like they may be going after them'... There were no discussions about tracking their locations or anything like that."]



Right after the martial law was lifted, former Deputy Director Hong suggested a call with Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, to which he saw it as a "political act," and recommended his dismissal.



[Jang Soon-wook/Representative of the National Assembly: "Is it okay to talk to ruling party members, but talking to the opposition leader is immediately a violation of political neutrality?"]



[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: ""Since he was not someone who regularly communicated with the opposition leader, making that call would undeniably be seen as a highly political move."]



He also mentioned that he had been considering the issue of former Deputy Director Hong's political neutrality for some time.



[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "A certain opposition party member pointed out Deputy Director Hong, saying, 'Didn’t that Deputy Director solicit me for a favor through a prominent person seven times while I was at the NIS?'..."]



However, when asked if it was confirmed that there had been any solicitation for favors, Director Cho stated that they had not investigated it.



After both sides had their witness examinations, Judge Kim Hyung-du directly asked Director Cho about the allegations of arrest for 30 minutes.



[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Court Justice: "I find it hard to believe that Deputy Director Hong would have casually talked about it. Did he really only say, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow'?"]



[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "He spoke in a way that I could not understand at all and found it difficult to comprehend..."]



Ultimately, as the testimonies of former Deputy Director Hong and Director Cho diverged, President Yoon's side requested to call former Deputy Director Hong as a witness again.



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



