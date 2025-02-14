Court accepts martial law testimony
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Cho Seong-hyeon, the commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command, clearly stated that he received the order to "remove the lawmakers" from former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo.
In response, President Yoon's side claimed that this was an unreasonable false statement, but Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae accepted Commander Cho's statement as evidence.
Kim Tae-hoon reports.
[Report]
The only witness adopted by the court ex officio is Cho Seong-hyeon, the commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command.
Commander Cho has repeatedly testified that he received the order to "remove the lawmakers" from former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo on the day of the martial law.
[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "So, the exact wording was to go inside the main office and remove the lawmakers, is that correct?"]
[Cho Seong-hyeon/Commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command: "Yes. Go inside and remove the lawmakers."]
He then requested a review, stating that the order was changed to "external support."
[Cho Seong-hyeon/Commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command: "If the lawmakers were removed by personnel from the Special Warfare Command, they would form a passage (outside)..."]
He further testified that the tasks on the day of martial law, from carrying blank ammunition to controlling the National Assembly main building, were a series of unusual situations.
President Yoon's legal team repeatedly refuted Commander Cho's claims, stating they were unreasonable false claims.
[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's legal team: "The witness's testimony can only be seen as false statements made for various purposes."]
The Constitutional Court justices pointed out the questioning attitude of President Yoon's legal team.
[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "It doesn't seem like a completely nonsensical statement, so why are you forcing the answer like that?"]
The Constitutional Court accepted Commander Cho's statement as evidence.
KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Court accepts martial law testimony
-
- 입력 2025-02-14 00:20:56
Cho Seong-hyeon, the commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command, clearly stated that he received the order to "remove the lawmakers" from former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo.
In response, President Yoon's side claimed that this was an unreasonable false statement, but Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae accepted Commander Cho's statement as evidence.
Kim Tae-hoon reports.
[Report]
The only witness adopted by the court ex officio is Cho Seong-hyeon, the commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command.
Commander Cho has repeatedly testified that he received the order to "remove the lawmakers" from former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo on the day of the martial law.
[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "So, the exact wording was to go inside the main office and remove the lawmakers, is that correct?"]
[Cho Seong-hyeon/Commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command: "Yes. Go inside and remove the lawmakers."]
He then requested a review, stating that the order was changed to "external support."
[Cho Seong-hyeon/Commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command: "If the lawmakers were removed by personnel from the Special Warfare Command, they would form a passage (outside)..."]
He further testified that the tasks on the day of martial law, from carrying blank ammunition to controlling the National Assembly main building, were a series of unusual situations.
President Yoon's legal team repeatedly refuted Commander Cho's claims, stating they were unreasonable false claims.
[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's legal team: "The witness's testimony can only be seen as false statements made for various purposes."]
The Constitutional Court justices pointed out the questioning attitude of President Yoon's legal team.
[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "It doesn't seem like a completely nonsensical statement, so why are you forcing the answer like that?"]
The Constitutional Court accepted Commander Cho's statement as evidence.
KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
-
-
김태훈 기자 abc@kbs.co.kr김태훈 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.