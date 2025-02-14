Court accepts martial law testimony

동영상 고정 취소

Cho Seong-hyeon, the commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command, clearly stated that he received the order to "remove the lawmakers" from former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo.



In response, President Yoon's side claimed that this was an unreasonable false statement, but Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae accepted Commander Cho's statement as evidence.



Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



The only witness adopted by the court ex officio is Cho Seong-hyeon, the commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command .



Commander Cho has repeatedly testified that he received the order to "remove the lawmakers" from former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo on the day of the martial law.



[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "So, the exact wording was to go inside the main office and remove the lawmakers, is that correct?"]



[Cho Seong-hyeon/C ommander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command : "Yes. Go inside and remove the lawmakers."]



He then requested a review, stating that the order was changed to "external support."



[Cho Seong-hyeon/C ommander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command : "If the lawmakers were removed by personnel from the Special Warfare Command, they would form a passage (outside)..."]



He further testified that the tasks on the day of martial law, from carrying blank ammunition to controlling the National Assembly main building, were a series of unusual situations.



President Yoon's legal team repeatedly refuted Commander Cho's claims, stating they were unreasonable false claims.



[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's legal team: "The witness's testimony can only be seen as false statements made for various purposes."]



The Constitutional Court justices pointed out the questioning attitude of President Yoon's legal team.



[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "It doesn't seem like a completely nonsensical statement, so why are you forcing the answer like that?"]



The Constitutional Court accepted Commander Cho's statement as evidence.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



