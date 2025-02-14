NIS Director explains Hong's memo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Feb.13), National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong appeared as a witness in the 8th hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.



Director Cho claimed that there are four different types of the so-called 'Hong Jang-won memo,' a list of arrests that former NIS First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won transcribed.



He also stated that Hong's claim of writing this memo in front of the NIS official residence is not true, asserting that he was in his office at that time.



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



This is a memo allegedly written by former NIS First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law.



Former Deputy Director Hong has claimed that this memo was written down from a list of arrests provided to him over the phone by former Counterintelligence Director Yeo In-hyung.



[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice - Hong Jang-won/Former NIS First Deputy Director/Feb.4: "You are saying, he said, 'The arrest team is out, but they can't locate the subjects. I'll read you the list.' and then he read the list, right? (That's correct.)"]



Today, Director Cho Tae-yong stated in the impeachment trial that there are a total of four types of memos.



He explained that the initial memo written by Hong during the phone call was later rewritten in an organized manner by an aide, and that the day after the martial law was declared, Hong requested a new memo based on his recollections, which was then written.



This new memo only contained a list of names written in blue ink, and he claims that the current 'Hong Jang-won memo' includes additional content beyond this list.



Director Cho revealed that he learned about this from the aide who transcribed the original memo.



[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "There were some circles drawn, or it was hard to see, but there were notes that said something about counterintelligence, these could be considered interpolations, right?"]



He also argued that Hong's claim of writing the memo at a park in front of the NIS official residence is not true.



[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director: "At 11:06, Deputy Director Hong was not there; he was in his office at the headquarters. We confirmed this with CCTV."]



Meanwhile, when the National Assembly impeachment inquiry team asked about the reason for the text messages exchanged between Director Cho and Kim Keon-hee around the time of the emergency martial law declaration, Cho replied, "It wasn't something that happened regularly."



Regarding the content of the text messages, Director Cho stated, "I do not remember."



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!