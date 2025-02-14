News 9

Frequent fishing boat accidents

[Anchor]

As you have seen, recent fishing boat accidents have been unceasing.

In just this month, six fishing boats have capsized or sunk, resulting in over 20 people dead or missing.

What is causing the frequent fishing boat accidents? Reporter Ahn Seo-yeon has investigated.

[Report]

A life raft precariously sways on the black sea.

On Feb. 9, a large fishing boat carrying 14 crew members sank off the coast of Yeosu, Jeollanam-do, resulting in 5 deaths and 5 people still missing.

Earlier, on Feb. 3, a fishing boat with 10 people capsized in the waters southwest of Seogwipo, and on Feb. 1, two fishing boats ran aground near Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, resulting in 3 deaths and 1 person missing.

In this month alone, over 20 crew members have died or gone missing due to fishing boat accidents.

Fishermen say that due to bad weather, the number of working days has decreased, leading to more cases of excessive fishing when they do set out.

[Park Jong-taek/President of Jeju City Fishing Boat Owners Association: "This year, we can only go out for about 10 days a month. We are in a situation where we have to operate the boat with loans, so we have no choice but to fish excessively."]

Additionally, as nearshore fish stocks have been depleted, fishing in deeper waters has increased, but sudden gusts and rapid weather changes due to climatic anomalies have made it difficult for fishing boats to respond.

In particular, the increase in foreign crew members has led to lax safety management, such as the wearing of life jackets, which is also pointed out as a factor exacerbating the damage.

[Kim In-hyun/Director of Korea University Maritime Law Centre: "Wearing simple equipment like life jackets can help with rescue if you fall into the water."]

As fishing boat accidents continue, the Coast Guard has designated a special vigilance period until Mar. 15 and plans to concentrate vessels and equipment in dangerous areas.

This is KBS News Ahn Seo-yeon.

