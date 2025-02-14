Former Seoul Police Chief testifies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, who testified as a witness today (Feb.13), met President Yoon at the presidential residence just before the martial law was declared.



Former Chief Kim stated that he received a one-page document from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, which included the locations where the martial law troops would be deployed, including 'National Assembly at 22:00' and media outlets.



This is a report by reporter Jeong Sae-bae.



[Report]



On the evening of the emergency martial law declaration, former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik was called to the presidential residence in Samcheong-dong along with National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.



Former Chief Kim revealed that he received a one-page document from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun at that meeting.



He recalled that the document had '2200 National Assembly' written at the top and explained that he recognized it as the location where the martial law troops would be deployed.



He also mentioned that other locations were listed in the document along with times, and he later recalled them.



[Kim Bong-sik/Former Seoul Police Chief: "Later, after seeing media reports, I remembered MBC and '(polling agency) flower', but I don't have a clear memory of anything else."]



Former Chief Kim stated that he did not receive any orders from President Yoon or former Minister Kim regarding the blockade of the National Assembly or the arrest of lawmakers.



He also mentioned that President Yoon referred to the state of affairs as a reason for declaring martial law, but when asked about the part mentioning 'personal family matters', he said it was not appropriate to answer that question.



[Kim Bong-sik/Former Seoul Police Chief: "This is entirely unrelated to special investigations or such matters. I think it was a very personal matter, a very personal matter of the President, and that was the feeling I had at the time."]



Former Chief Kim testified that there was no mention of power outages or water supply issues at that time.



However, he emphasized that even if there were related instructions, the police should not have taken actual action.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



