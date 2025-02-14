N. Korean troops use outdated tactics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our reporting team has obtained a military abbreviation chart used by the North Korean army deployed in this brutal battlefield far away.



The chart is filled with instructions primarily for assault operations, such as reconnaissance, ambush, and mine laying, and there is almost no mention of how to deal with modern equipment like drones.



This serves as evidence for why there are claims of them being used as cannon fodder.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the exclusive report.



[Report]



This is a military abbreviation chart presumed to be created by the North Korean army.



KBS has obtained it from the Ukrainian General Staff, which secured it from the personal belongings of soldiers belonging to the North Korean 91st Brigade in Kursk.



Each instruction, such as surveillance, movement, and reporting, is numbered and written in Russian phonetics.



Most of the terms relate to combat situations, including enemy annihilation, reconnaissance, ambush, assault, cover, and mine laying.



The focus is mainly on combat-related content for squads or smaller units, showing that the North Korean army is primarily tasked with missions involving the destruction of personnel, enemy equipment, and fortifications.



There is only one mention of "drone annihilation," and there are almost no terms for responding to modern warfare.



[Hong Min / Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for National Unification: "They are abbreviating traditional assault methods used in ground warfare, so overall, it seems a bit weak as a manual for responding to any weapon system fit for modern warfare..."]



The North Korean army has been criticized for its outdated tactics of "charging unconditionally" and shooting indiscriminately at drones, which has led to the label of being "cannon fodder" for the Russian army.



Communication issues have also been cited as one of the causes of casualties, and it is analyzed that they have created such abbreviation charts for use in joint operations.



[Doo Jin-ho / Researcher, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "(The two countries' militaries) can be seen as actively utilizing abbreviated communication to establish clarity and conciseness in combat missions. This is interpreted as a measure to ensure combat efficiency and survivability."]



The North Korean army is estimated to have already suffered over 3,000 casualties, but it is reported that they are considering additional deployments.



This is Yang Min-cheol from KBS News.



