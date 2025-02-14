Court schedules another hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon's legal team stated today (Feb.13) at the court that the Constitutional Court is conducting hearings unlawfully, and if this continues, they will have no choice but to make a 'serious decision.'



In the meantime, the Constitutional Court has additionally scheduled a hearing date.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun reports.



[Report]



Just 10 minutes into the 8th hearing, President Yoon Suk Yeol's side expressed significant dissatisfaction with the way the Constitutional Court is conducting the trial.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Legal Representative of President Yoon: "The court is proceeding quickly as if the conclusion and the timing of the ruling have been predetermined, and is conducting unlawful and unfair hearings."]



They claimed that their request to call Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a witness and their request to verify the number of voters were dismissed by the Constitutional Court without any explanation.



They stated that if this continues, they will have no choice but to make a 'serious decision.'



[Yoon Gap-geun/Legal Representative of President Yoon: "If this continues as it is, I must inform you that the representatives will have no choice but to make a serious decision."]



When asked what a serious decision entails, President Yoon's lawyers said, "You will know as we move forward," but did not provide a specific explanation.



During the impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017, when the Constitutional Court expressed its intention to conduct a swift hearing, the legal representatives of the president made similar statements, suggesting a complete resignation.



[Lee Joong-hwan/Lawyer of former President Park Geun-hye/Jan. 2017: "Isn't it obvious what a serious decision a lawyer can make?"]



However, when criticism arose that it was a tactic to delay the trial, they did not follow through with it.



The Constitutional Court has scheduled the 9th hearing for 2 PM on February 18 and decided to outline the positions of both sides on that day.



The Constitutional Court announced that it will decide tomorrow (Feb.14) in a judges' deliberation whether to accept the six witnesses requested by President Yoon's side.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



