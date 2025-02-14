Trump starts Ukraine-Russia peace talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Can the war in Ukraine, which has lasted for three years, finally come to an end?



President Trump has spoken with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine and has decided to initiate peace negotiations.



President Trump stated that the fighting will cease in the near future.



Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump first spoke with President Putin of Russia for 90 minutes and agreed to immediately start peace negotiations.



He then spoke with President Zelensky of Ukraine and shared the principle of wanting peace.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We are on the way to getting peace I think. President Putin wants peace and President Zelensky wants peace, and I want peace."]



Trump has formed a negotiation team that includes the Secretary of State and has tasked them with practical discussions.



He also announced plans to meet directly with Putin.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We'll meet in Saudi Arabia, see if we can get something done. But we want to end that war. That war is a disaster. Really, bloody horrible war."]



Regarding the timing of the ceasefire, Trump described it as 'not too distant in the future.'



Russia has also unusually confirmed the fact of the call between the leaders, which is interpreted as expressing expectations for peace negotiations.



As the atmosphere for negotiations heats up, the United States has sent a high-level delegation, including the Vice President and Secretary of State, to the Munich Security Conference in Germany which starts tomorrow.



There is a high possibility that the U.S. will announce its envisioned scenario for ending the war at this event.



Although President Zelensky of Ukraine has expressed concerns that the U.S. side will be manipulated in the U.S.-Russia bilateral negotiations, peace negotiations have now entered a race against time.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



