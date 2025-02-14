Justice's contact info leaked

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been reported that the contact information of Acting Constitutional Court Chief Moon Hyung-bae has been leaked, leading to a series of threatening messages.



Additionally, a report has been filed with the police regarding the posting of obscene material in an alumni internet cafe that Moon is said to be a member of.



Justice Moon has requested an investigation from the police.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.



[Report]



A post urging people to "bombard with messages" along with the phone number of Acting Constitutional Court Chief Moon Hyung-bae was uploaded on social media.



There were also posts claiming to have found Justice Moon's personal phone number.



Eventually, a report was filed with the police stating that obscene material was shared in Justice Moon's alumni internet cafe.



In some online communities, false claims have spread that Moon was involved in sexual exploitation crimes.



The fallout has spread to the political arena.



People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin stated, "I cannot hide my shock at the controversy surrounding the Constitutional Court Justice' s negligence in the face of illegal obscene material posting and distribution," and added, "If this is true, he should resign."



In response, Democratic Party lawmaker Noh Jong-myeon pointed out, "While manipulated images are being circulated, members of the ruling party are not only failing to intervene but are also encouraging it," and stated, "I have no intention of showing tolerance towards this shameless and frivolous political offensive."



As the controversy did not subside, Justice Moon issued a statement and requested a police investigation.



In particular, he urged a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the hacking of his online alumni cafe.



The police have begun a preliminary investigation.



[Shin Hyun-ho/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "(The message bombardment, etc.) falls under the criminal law's defamation or intimidation. Actions that interfere to the extent that they disrupt the judicial duties of the Constitutional Court may also fall under the crime of obstructing judicial duties."]



The police are also continuing their investigation into 20 online posts that contain indications of planning a disturbance at the Constitutional Court, on charges of intimidation and other offenses.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



