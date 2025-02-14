Lee Jae-myung attacker gets 15 years

동영상 고정 취소

A man who attempted to murder Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.



The Supreme Court's second division today upheld the original ruling that sentenced 68-year-old Mr. Kim to 15 years in prison and ordered five years of probation for charges including attempted murder.



The Supreme Court stated that considering the motive and means of the crime, the original ruling cannot be deemed extremely unfair.



Mr. Kim was indicted for stabbing Lee in the neck with a weapon while he was visiting Gadeokdo in Gangseo-gu, Busan, last January.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!