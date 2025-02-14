Lee Jae-myung attacker gets 15 years
The Supreme Court's second division today upheld the original ruling that sentenced 68-year-old Mr. Kim to 15 years in prison and ordered five years of probation for charges including attempted murder.
The Supreme Court stated that considering the motive and means of the crime, the original ruling cannot be deemed extremely unfair.
Mr. Kim was indicted for stabbing Lee in the neck with a weapon while he was visiting Gadeokdo in Gangseo-gu, Busan, last January.
2025-02-14
