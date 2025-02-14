Trump's peace plan favors Russia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.



And three years ago, it began an invasion, claiming it would prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.



In the early days of the war, Russia advanced close to the capital, Kyiv, but Ukraine, with support from the West, managed to repel the invasion, and since then, Russia has extensively controlled eastern and southern Ukraine, effectively claiming it as its territory.



Currently, Russia occupies about 20% of Ukrainian land.



However, looking at the plans hinted at by the Trump administration,



Even if the war ends, it seems negative about reverting the borders to pre-war conditions or Ukraine's long-desired NATO membership.



This is reporter Lee Hwa-jin from Paris.



[Report]



Discussions between Trump and Putin gained momentum after an American detained in Russia was released a day earlier.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb.11, (local time): "I just want to say that I appreciate very much for what they did in lettig Mark go home."]



It seems that a rough outline of a peace plan was also discussed during the call between the two leaders.



First, Trump mentioned the call and stated that it seems unlikely for Ukraine to regain its lost territories.



He also drew a line, saying that Ukraine's NATO membership is unrealistic.



All of this aligns with the peace conditions that Putin has been advocating.



Russia has desperately tried to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO to avoid being completely surrounded by NATO member states.



This is also the reason for the war.



On the other hand, Ukraine has consistently demanded NATO membership for security guarantees.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "If Ukraine had joined NATO, our army would have been equal to the Russian army. If Ukraine were to disappear tomorrow, Russia would occupy Europe."]



Trump stated that there would be no issues with Ukraine's security guarantees, but the current proposal is evaluated as leaning towards Russia.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(Do you view Ukraine as an equal member of this peach process?) Hmm... It's an interesting question."]



The European Union, which has supported Ukraine, may oppose the U.S. plan if it is seen as unilaterally favorable to Russia and if Europe has to bear the security burden for Ukraine.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!