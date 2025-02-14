Two missing fishermen found

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The search operation for missing persons from a capsized fishing boat off the coast of Jeju continued for the second day yesterday (Feb.12).



While three crew members are still missing, a fire broke out today (Feb.13) on a fishing boat with 12 people on board off the coast of Buan , Jeonbuk Province, leaving 7 missing.



Reporter Na Jong-hoon reports.



[Report]



Coast Guard vessels are supporting rescue workers conducting underwater search operations around the overturned fishing boat.



To find the missing crew members from the 32-ton fishing boat that capsized in the waters off Jeju yesterday evening, 24 Coast Guard and Navy ships and 7 aircraft have been deployed.



As the wave warning issued for the accident area has been lifted and the weather is gradually improving, the search for missing persons is gaining momentum.



The body of a 50-year-old Korean crew member was found 11km away from the accident site, and an additional 60-year-old Korean crew member was found inside the overturned boat.



Among the 10 crew members on board, 3 are still missing.



The Coast Guard believes that the fishing boat capsized after being hit by strong waves.



[Ko Myung-cheol/Coast Guard's Jeju Regional Office: "(Usually, a boat) tilts and then recovers to normal. If it gets hit by waves 2-3 times in quick succession before recovering, it can capsize."]



Black smoke billowed into the sky from the boat.



This morning, a fire broke out on a crab-catching fishing boat in the waters off Wangdeungdo, Buan, Jeonbuk Province.



The fire, which started behind the captain's cabin, spread quickly, forcing crew members to jump into the sea without life jackets.



[Rescued crew member/voice altered: "I was trying to put out the fire, but it got too big, so I had no choice but to jump into the sea. I was holding onto a buoy when the Coast Guard rescued me."]



Upon receiving the report, the Coast Guard dispatched personnel and rescued 5 of the 12 crew members, but 7 are missing.



The Coast Guard is conducting nighttime search operations in nearby waters to find the missing persons.



This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.



