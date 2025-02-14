News 9

Two missing fishermen found

입력 2025.02.14 (00:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The search operation for missing persons from a capsized fishing boat off the coast of Jeju continued for the second day yesterday (Feb.12).

While three crew members are still missing, a fire broke out today (Feb.13) on a fishing boat with 12 people on board off the coast of Buan, Jeonbuk Province, leaving 7 missing.

Reporter Na Jong-hoon reports.

[Report]

Coast Guard vessels are supporting rescue workers conducting underwater search operations around the overturned fishing boat.

To find the missing crew members from the 32-ton fishing boat that capsized in the waters off Jeju yesterday evening, 24 Coast Guard and Navy ships and 7 aircraft have been deployed.

As the wave warning issued for the accident area has been lifted and the weather is gradually improving, the search for missing persons is gaining momentum.

The body of a 50-year-old Korean crew member was found 11km away from the accident site, and an additional 60-year-old Korean crew member was found inside the overturned boat.

Among the 10 crew members on board, 3 are still missing.

The Coast Guard believes that the fishing boat capsized after being hit by strong waves.

[Ko Myung-cheol/Coast Guard's Jeju Regional Office: "(Usually, a boat) tilts and then recovers to normal. If it gets hit by waves 2-3 times in quick succession before recovering, it can capsize."]

Black smoke billowed into the sky from the boat.

This morning, a fire broke out on a crab-catching fishing boat in the waters off Wangdeungdo, Buan, Jeonbuk Province.

The fire, which started behind the captain's cabin, spread quickly, forcing crew members to jump into the sea without life jackets.

[Rescued crew member/voice altered: "I was trying to put out the fire, but it got too big, so I had no choice but to jump into the sea. I was holding onto a buoy when the Coast Guard rescued me."]

Upon receiving the report, the Coast Guard dispatched personnel and rescued 5 of the 12 crew members, but 7 are missing.

The Coast Guard is conducting nighttime search operations in nearby waters to find the missing persons.

This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Two missing fishermen found
    • 입력 2025-02-14 00:20:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

The search operation for missing persons from a capsized fishing boat off the coast of Jeju continued for the second day yesterday (Feb.12).

While three crew members are still missing, a fire broke out today (Feb.13) on a fishing boat with 12 people on board off the coast of Buan, Jeonbuk Province, leaving 7 missing.

Reporter Na Jong-hoon reports.

[Report]

Coast Guard vessels are supporting rescue workers conducting underwater search operations around the overturned fishing boat.

To find the missing crew members from the 32-ton fishing boat that capsized in the waters off Jeju yesterday evening, 24 Coast Guard and Navy ships and 7 aircraft have been deployed.

As the wave warning issued for the accident area has been lifted and the weather is gradually improving, the search for missing persons is gaining momentum.

The body of a 50-year-old Korean crew member was found 11km away from the accident site, and an additional 60-year-old Korean crew member was found inside the overturned boat.

Among the 10 crew members on board, 3 are still missing.

The Coast Guard believes that the fishing boat capsized after being hit by strong waves.

[Ko Myung-cheol/Coast Guard's Jeju Regional Office: "(Usually, a boat) tilts and then recovers to normal. If it gets hit by waves 2-3 times in quick succession before recovering, it can capsize."]

Black smoke billowed into the sky from the boat.

This morning, a fire broke out on a crab-catching fishing boat in the waters off Wangdeungdo, Buan, Jeonbuk Province.

The fire, which started behind the captain's cabin, spread quickly, forcing crew members to jump into the sea without life jackets.

[Rescued crew member/voice altered: "I was trying to put out the fire, but it got too big, so I had no choice but to jump into the sea. I was holding onto a buoy when the Coast Guard rescued me."]

Upon receiving the report, the Coast Guard dispatched personnel and rescued 5 of the 12 crew members, but 7 are missing.

The Coast Guard is conducting nighttime search operations in nearby waters to find the missing persons.

This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.
나종훈
나종훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”
조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”<br>…“메모, 청사서 했다”

조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”…“메모, 청사서 했다”
“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방

“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방
김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억

김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.