New portable battery rules

[Anchor]

We will share important points to keep in mind when flying on an airplane.

First, portable batteries must be placed in a plastic bag and kept in a visible location.

Additionally, charging portable batteries on the airplane is now prohibited.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun will provide more details.

[Report]

Starting next month, if you want to bring a portable battery on a flight, you must do the following.

You should cover the charging terminals with insulating tape, put a cap on the product, or if that is difficult, store it in a plastic bag.

This is to prevent short circuits caused by metal substances touching the battery terminals.

[Yoo Kyung-soo/Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "If passengers fail to block short circuits in advance, airlines will provide transparent plastic bags for short circuit blocking at check-in counters or on board."]

Portable batteries cannot be stored in the overhead compartments and must be kept in person or the seat pocket in front.

The same applies to electronic cigarettes.

If any abnormal signs such as smoke or swelling are detected from the battery, crew must be immediately informed.

[Kim Ah-yeon & Oh Seung-wook/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "Since there are many airplane accidents, I think some measures are necessary and we should follow them for safety, even if it's bothersome...."]

Charging portable batteries on board is also prohibited.

It is acceptable to charge phones or laptops with a portable battery, but the portable battery cannot be connected to the in-flight power supply or other batteries for charging.

The number of portable batteries allowed on board will also be strictly limited.

For small batteries, a maximum of five per person is allowed, and when more is needed for medical purposes, approval from the airline is needed.

Security checks will also be more thorough.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to discuss with international organizations whether to further reduce the capacity and quantity of batteries allowed on board if the cause of the Air Busan fire is confirmed to be a portable battery.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

