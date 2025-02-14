News 9

Parties shift blame for economy

입력 2025.02.14 (00:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Feb.13), during the government questioning session in the National Assembly's economic sector, the Democratic Party blamed the emergency martial law for the economic difficulties, while the People Power Party attributed it to the opposition's obstruction.

ActingPresident Choi Sang-mok expressed agreement on the necessity of a supplementary budget and suggested discussing it at the National Policy Council.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

The Democratic Party pointed to the emergency martial law as a cause of the worsening livelihood economy, including high exchange rates.

[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "The KOSPI, tax revenue, foreign reserves, real wages, and jobs have all decreased. Our economy, which was already shaky, is collapsing due to martial law."]

They also shifted responsibility to Acting President Choi Sang-mok for his repeated exercise of the right to request reconsideration.

[Park Ji-won/Democratic Party Member: "He is the acting veto authority. If this continues, the acting president's expertise in the livelihood economy will never recover."]

The People Power Party targeted the opposition's obstruction of livelihood legislation, such as the special semiconductor law.

[Ko Dong-jin/People Power Party Member: "(The Democratic Party's opposition) only means that we should surrender in the global semiconductor industry competition."]

They criticized the opposition for demanding a supplementary budget after unilaterally cutting the budget, calling it shameless.

[Koo Ja-geun/People Power Party Member: "(The Democratic Party) has paralyzed the government with budget cuts, and do they consider the people or the economy, even a little? (Is that why you declared emergency martial law?!)"]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok acknowledged the need for a supplementary budget while emphasizing the priority of swift budget execution.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President and Minister of Economy and Finance: "People's livelihoods are struggling, and there is uncertainty in global trade, so it is necessary. I hope we can discuss the basic principles of the supplementary budget at the National Policy Council."]

The Democratic Party proposed its own supplementary budget plan worth 35 trillion won, including local currency payments. However, the People Power Party criticized it as an arrogant opposition proposal and a vote-buying tactic for the presidential election, arguing that the authority to formulate budget lies with the government.

However, with the government and the representatives of both parties agreeing to hold a four-party National Policy Council meeting next week, discussions on the supplementary budget are expected to intensify.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Parties shift blame for economy
    • 입력 2025-02-14 00:43:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Feb.13), during the government questioning session in the National Assembly's economic sector, the Democratic Party blamed the emergency martial law for the economic difficulties, while the People Power Party attributed it to the opposition's obstruction.

ActingPresident Choi Sang-mok expressed agreement on the necessity of a supplementary budget and suggested discussing it at the National Policy Council.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

The Democratic Party pointed to the emergency martial law as a cause of the worsening livelihood economy, including high exchange rates.

[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "The KOSPI, tax revenue, foreign reserves, real wages, and jobs have all decreased. Our economy, which was already shaky, is collapsing due to martial law."]

They also shifted responsibility to Acting President Choi Sang-mok for his repeated exercise of the right to request reconsideration.

[Park Ji-won/Democratic Party Member: "He is the acting veto authority. If this continues, the acting president's expertise in the livelihood economy will never recover."]

The People Power Party targeted the opposition's obstruction of livelihood legislation, such as the special semiconductor law.

[Ko Dong-jin/People Power Party Member: "(The Democratic Party's opposition) only means that we should surrender in the global semiconductor industry competition."]

They criticized the opposition for demanding a supplementary budget after unilaterally cutting the budget, calling it shameless.

[Koo Ja-geun/People Power Party Member: "(The Democratic Party) has paralyzed the government with budget cuts, and do they consider the people or the economy, even a little? (Is that why you declared emergency martial law?!)"]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok acknowledged the need for a supplementary budget while emphasizing the priority of swift budget execution.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President and Minister of Economy and Finance: "People's livelihoods are struggling, and there is uncertainty in global trade, so it is necessary. I hope we can discuss the basic principles of the supplementary budget at the National Policy Council."]

The Democratic Party proposed its own supplementary budget plan worth 35 trillion won, including local currency payments. However, the People Power Party criticized it as an arrogant opposition proposal and a vote-buying tactic for the presidential election, arguing that the authority to formulate budget lies with the government.

However, with the government and the representatives of both parties agreeing to hold a four-party National Policy Council meeting next week, discussions on the supplementary budget are expected to intensify.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”
조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”<br>…“메모, 청사서 했다”

조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”…“메모, 청사서 했다”
“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방

“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방
김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억

김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.