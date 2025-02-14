Parties shift blame for economy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Feb.13), during the government questioning session in the National Assembly's economic sector, the Democratic Party blamed the emergency martial law for the economic difficulties, while the People Power Party attributed it to the opposition's obstruction.



ActingPresident Choi Sang-mok expressed agreement on the necessity of a supplementary budget and suggested discussing it at the National Policy Council.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



The Democratic Party pointed to the emergency martial law as a cause of the worsening livelihood economy, including high exchange rates.



[Park Hong-geun/Democratic Party Member: "The KOSPI, tax revenue, foreign reserves, real wages, and jobs have all decreased. Our economy, which was already shaky, is collapsing due to martial law."]



They also shifted responsibility to Acting President Choi Sang-mok for his repeated exercise of the right to request reconsideration.



[Park Ji-won/Democratic Party Member: "He is the acting veto authority. If this continues, the acting president's expertise in the livelihood economy will never recover."]



The People Power Party targeted the opposition's obstruction of livelihood legislation, such as the special semiconductor law.



[Ko Dong-jin/People Power Party Member: "(The Democratic Party's opposition) only means that we should surrender in the global semiconductor industry competition."]



They criticized the opposition for demanding a supplementary budget after unilaterally cutting the budget, calling it shameless.



[Koo Ja-geun/People Power Party Member: "(The Democratic Party) has paralyzed the government with budget cuts, and do they consider the people or the economy, even a little? (Is that why you declared emergency martial law?!)"]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok acknowledged the need for a supplementary budget while emphasizing the priority of swift budget execution.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President and Minister of Economy and Finance: "People's livelihoods are struggling, and there is uncertainty in global trade, so it is necessary. I hope we can discuss the basic principles of the supplementary budget at the National Policy Council."]



The Democratic Party proposed its own supplementary budget plan worth 35 trillion won, including local currency payments. However, the People Power Party criticized it as an arrogant opposition proposal and a vote-buying tactic for the presidential election, arguing that the authority to formulate budget lies with the government.



However, with the government and the representatives of both parties agreeing to hold a four-party National Policy Council meeting next week, discussions on the supplementary budget are expected to intensify.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



