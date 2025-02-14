Court rejects KBS board injunction

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last year, opposition-leaning KBS board members filed for an injunction to suspend the appointment of new board members.



Today (2.13), the court dismissed the case after about six months.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



In July last year, the Korea Communications Commission approved the recommendation of seven new KBS board members, which was then endorsed by President Yoon.



In response, five current and former KBS board members recommended by the opposition filed a lawsuit stating, "Please suspend the effectiveness of the new board member recommendations by the Korea Communications Commission and the endorsement by President Yoon."



[Ryu Il-hyung/KBS Board Member/Aug. 2024: "How can the newly launched KBS and the Korea Broadcasting System Board operate with legitimacy and accountability with board members appointed by the Lee Jin-sook regime?"]



The court has made a dismissal decision after about six months.



The court ruled, "It is difficult to see that the appointment of new board members would cause irreparable harm to the applicants."



Additionally, the ruling emphasized that suspending the appointments at this stage would undermine legal predictability and stability in KBS board operations, potentially causing significant harm to public interest.



The claim of illegality regarding the 'two-member system' decision by the Korea Communications Commission, which was considered a key issue, was also not accepted by the court.



It ruled that while the nominations approved by two KCC members may have procedural flaws, they do not constitute a serious enough violation to invalidate the presidential appointments, given the broad discretionary powers of the president in such matters.



The Korea Communications Commission stated that it respects the court's judgment.



[Lim Seong-geun/Legal Representative of the Korea Communications Commission: "It is meaningful that the court has once again confirmed that the decision under the two-member system of the Korea Communications Commission is not automatically invalid..."]



The opposition-recommended current and former KBS board members who filed the lawsuit argued that despite the court’s decision, the appointment of public broadcasting board members under a two-member KCC system remains an illegal attempt to seize control of public broadcasting.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



