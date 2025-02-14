Lee, Kim discuss party unity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, met today (2.13) with former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who has criticized Lee's one-man leadership system.



They emphasized unity with one voice, but showed differing opinions regarding constitutional amendments.



Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum also voiced their support for integration.



This is a report by reporter Bang Jun-won.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung and former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo shook hands together, with Lee welcoming Kim's return to the party and calling for the pro-constitutional protection forces to unite.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Even a piece of paper is easier to hold together, and I believe our Democratic Party should take a bigger and broader path. Governor Kim's point is absolutely correct."]



Former Governor Kim also emphasized solidarity, stating that former President Kim Dae-jung achieved a change of government by joining forces with those who tried to eliminate him.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Former Gyeongnam Governor: "We must come together with all forces. If we fail to change the government this time, I believe we will all be sinners in history."]



During a closed-door meeting, former Governor Kim repeatedly proposed constitutional amendments, but it is reported that Lee drew a line, stating that they should focus on overcoming the insurrection strife.



Lee is also scheduled to meet with former Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum in turn.



Other potential candidates are also expanding their activities.



Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, who visited Gwangju, raised the message of integration along with the idea of constitutional amendments.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "The next president should shorten their term to three years and complete the mission of constitutional reform during that time."]



Former Prime Minister Kim emphasized diversity and inclusiveness within the party.



[Kim Boo-kyum/Former Prime Minister: "When diversity, democracy, and inclusiveness are actively guaranteed, the Democratic Party has won."]



As the impeachment trial of the president approaches its conclusion, the movements of opposition potential candidates are becoming more active.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!