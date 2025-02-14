News 9

Lee, Kim discuss party unity

입력 2025.02.14 (00:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, met today (2.13) with former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who has criticized Lee's one-man leadership system.

They emphasized unity with one voice, but showed differing opinions regarding constitutional amendments.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum also voiced their support for integration.

This is a report by reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung and former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo shook hands together, with Lee welcoming Kim's return to the party and calling for the pro-constitutional protection forces to unite.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Even a piece of paper is easier to hold together, and I believe our Democratic Party should take a bigger and broader path. Governor Kim's point is absolutely correct."]

Former Governor Kim also emphasized solidarity, stating that former President Kim Dae-jung achieved a change of government by joining forces with those who tried to eliminate him.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Former Gyeongnam Governor: "We must come together with all forces. If we fail to change the government this time, I believe we will all be sinners in history."]

During a closed-door meeting, former Governor Kim repeatedly proposed constitutional amendments, but it is reported that Lee drew a line, stating that they should focus on overcoming the insurrection strife.

Lee is also scheduled to meet with former Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum in turn.

Other potential candidates are also expanding their activities.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, who visited Gwangju, raised the message of integration along with the idea of constitutional amendments.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "The next president should shorten their term to three years and complete the mission of constitutional reform during that time."]

Former Prime Minister Kim emphasized diversity and inclusiveness within the party.

[Kim Boo-kyum/Former Prime Minister: "When diversity, democracy, and inclusiveness are actively guaranteed, the Democratic Party has won."]

As the impeachment trial of the president approaches its conclusion, the movements of opposition potential candidates are becoming more active.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee, Kim discuss party unity
    • 입력 2025-02-14 00:43:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, met today (2.13) with former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who has criticized Lee's one-man leadership system.

They emphasized unity with one voice, but showed differing opinions regarding constitutional amendments.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum also voiced their support for integration.

This is a report by reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung and former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo shook hands together, with Lee welcoming Kim's return to the party and calling for the pro-constitutional protection forces to unite.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Even a piece of paper is easier to hold together, and I believe our Democratic Party should take a bigger and broader path. Governor Kim's point is absolutely correct."]

Former Governor Kim also emphasized solidarity, stating that former President Kim Dae-jung achieved a change of government by joining forces with those who tried to eliminate him.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Former Gyeongnam Governor: "We must come together with all forces. If we fail to change the government this time, I believe we will all be sinners in history."]

During a closed-door meeting, former Governor Kim repeatedly proposed constitutional amendments, but it is reported that Lee drew a line, stating that they should focus on overcoming the insurrection strife.

Lee is also scheduled to meet with former Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum in turn.

Other potential candidates are also expanding their activities.

Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, who visited Gwangju, raised the message of integration along with the idea of constitutional amendments.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "The next president should shorten their term to three years and complete the mission of constitutional reform during that time."]

Former Prime Minister Kim emphasized diversity and inclusiveness within the party.

[Kim Boo-kyum/Former Prime Minister: "When diversity, democracy, and inclusiveness are actively guaranteed, the Democratic Party has won."]

As the impeachment trial of the president approaches its conclusion, the movements of opposition potential candidates are becoming more active.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”
조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”<br>…“메모, 청사서 했다”

조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”…“메모, 청사서 했다”
“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방

“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방
김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억

김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.