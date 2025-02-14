Gas explosion at Taiwan mall

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An explosion, believed to be caused by gas, occurred at a department store in central Taiwan.



The powerful blast sent debris raining down, resulting in at least four fatalities, including tourists passing by.



This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing.



[Report]



The exterior wall of the department store located on a main road suddenly explodes.



Large and small debris falls in heaps along with thick smoke.



[Witness: "Oh my! What should we do?"]



The explosion occurred around 11:30 AM local time at a restaurant area on the 12th floor of a department store in Taichung, central Taiwan.



At the time, renovation work was underway, and it is presumed that gas exploded for reasons that have not yet been confirmed.



About 200 people inside the department store evacuated urgently due to the sound and vibrations of the explosion.



[Customer at the accident site/Taiwan TVBS interview: "All the elevators and escalators became unusable. (So everyone came down the stairs?) Yes, we ran down the stairs."]



People passing by on the sidewalk below the department store had no time to escape the suddenly falling debris.



A family of seven from Macau traveling in Taiwan was struck by the explosion debris, resulting in two fatalities.



Authorities have confirmed that at least four people have died and more than 20 have been injured, including those of the family members.



Taiwanese authorities are checking for any concerns about further collapses and additional casualties.



However, it has been reported that the severely damaged site is complicating verification process.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



