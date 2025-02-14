News 9

Kim Chae-yeon wins gold

입력 2025.02.14 (00:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the figure skating event at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, Kim Chae-yeon achieved a dramatic comeback victory to win the gold medal in the women's singles.

She defeated the world’s top competitor, a Japanese skater, in the free skating.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.

[Report]

Kim Chae-yeon began her lyrical performance wearing a costume made by her mother.

Although it was her first Asian Games stage, she executed all four jumps in the first half flawlessly without any wobble.

The decisive moment came in the second half.

In the second half, where bonus points are awarded, she included a challenging triple jump sequence, which she executed perfectly.

Kim Chae-yeon, who poured everything she had prepared onto the ice, showed a satisfied expression.

Next was the performance of Japan's Kaori Sakamoto.

She was the top contender, shining with three consecutive world championship titles, but made a critical mistake by falling heavily during a jump.

In the end, Kim Chae-yeon scored a total of 219.44 points, surpassing Sakamoto by 7.54 points to claim the comeback victory.

[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "It is very meaningful to be able to win a gold medal, and I think the happiest part is being able to win it at such a big event like the Asian Games."]

With Kim Chae-yeon's gold medal, South Korea has now secured back-to-back gold medals following the previous Sapporo event's Choi Da-bin.

Kim Chae-yeon set personal bests in the short program, free skate, and total score, marking the beginning of her era.

She also shared her outlook for next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "I want to find areas where I need to improve and practice, and I really want to participate in the Olympics with an even more wonderful performance."]

With a surprising comeback gold medal, Kim Chae-yeon made the Harbin Winter Asian Games her own stage.

This is Moon Young-kyu reporting for KBS News from Harbin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Chae-yeon wins gold
    • 입력 2025-02-14 00:43:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the figure skating event at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, Kim Chae-yeon achieved a dramatic comeback victory to win the gold medal in the women's singles.

She defeated the world’s top competitor, a Japanese skater, in the free skating.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.

[Report]

Kim Chae-yeon began her lyrical performance wearing a costume made by her mother.

Although it was her first Asian Games stage, she executed all four jumps in the first half flawlessly without any wobble.

The decisive moment came in the second half.

In the second half, where bonus points are awarded, she included a challenging triple jump sequence, which she executed perfectly.

Kim Chae-yeon, who poured everything she had prepared onto the ice, showed a satisfied expression.

Next was the performance of Japan's Kaori Sakamoto.

She was the top contender, shining with three consecutive world championship titles, but made a critical mistake by falling heavily during a jump.

In the end, Kim Chae-yeon scored a total of 219.44 points, surpassing Sakamoto by 7.54 points to claim the comeback victory.

[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "It is very meaningful to be able to win a gold medal, and I think the happiest part is being able to win it at such a big event like the Asian Games."]

With Kim Chae-yeon's gold medal, South Korea has now secured back-to-back gold medals following the previous Sapporo event's Choi Da-bin.

Kim Chae-yeon set personal bests in the short program, free skate, and total score, marking the beginning of her era.

She also shared her outlook for next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "I want to find areas where I need to improve and practice, and I really want to participate in the Olympics with an even more wonderful performance."]

With a surprising comeback gold medal, Kim Chae-yeon made the Harbin Winter Asian Games her own stage.

This is Moon Young-kyu reporting for KBS News from Harbin.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”
조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”<br>…“메모, 청사서 했다”

조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”…“메모, 청사서 했다”
“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방

“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방
김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억

김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.