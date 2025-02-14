Kim Chae-yeon wins gold
In the figure skating event at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, Kim Chae-yeon achieved a dramatic comeback victory to win the gold medal in the women's singles.
She defeated the world’s top competitor, a Japanese skater, in the free skating.
Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.
[Report]
Kim Chae-yeon began her lyrical performance wearing a costume made by her mother.
Although it was her first Asian Games stage, she executed all four jumps in the first half flawlessly without any wobble.
The decisive moment came in the second half.
In the second half, where bonus points are awarded, she included a challenging triple jump sequence, which she executed perfectly.
Kim Chae-yeon, who poured everything she had prepared onto the ice, showed a satisfied expression.
Next was the performance of Japan's Kaori Sakamoto.
She was the top contender, shining with three consecutive world championship titles, but made a critical mistake by falling heavily during a jump.
In the end, Kim Chae-yeon scored a total of 219.44 points, surpassing Sakamoto by 7.54 points to claim the comeback victory.
[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "It is very meaningful to be able to win a gold medal, and I think the happiest part is being able to win it at such a big event like the Asian Games."]
With Kim Chae-yeon's gold medal, South Korea has now secured back-to-back gold medals following the previous Sapporo event's Choi Da-bin.
Kim Chae-yeon set personal bests in the short program, free skate, and total score, marking the beginning of her era.
She also shared her outlook for next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "I want to find areas where I need to improve and practice, and I really want to participate in the Olympics with an even more wonderful performance."]
With a surprising comeback gold medal, Kim Chae-yeon made the Harbin Winter Asian Games her own stage.
This is Moon Young-kyu reporting for KBS News from Harbin.
문영규 기자 youngq@kbs.co.kr
