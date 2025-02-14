Furniture firms caught in bid-rigging

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been revealed that domestic furniture companies colluded during the bidding process for built-in system furniture in newly constructed apartments.



This collusion lasted for over a decade, ultimately leading to increased construction costs and financial losses for consumers.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



This is a newly constructed apartment complex in Seoul, where residents are currently moving in.



It's a large complex with 12,000 units, and companies supplying 'system furniture' for it have been caught engaging in collusion.



Twenty domestic furniture companies conspired during the bidding process for built-in system furniture used in apartment dressing rooms and pantries.



They pre-selected the company that would win the bid, while the others acted as mere bystanders.



[Construction Company Official/Voice Altered: "Even companies that participated in the bidding fairly suffered significant damage to their image and were unable to secure contracts due to the colluding companies..."]



The collusion occurred 190 times over more than 10 years.



Various methods were used.



They determined the order of winning bids through methods like drawing lots or using a ladder game.



The winning company would share part of the construction volume or provide cash to the bystander companies in return.



[Moon Jae-ho/Director of Cartel Investigation, Fair Trade Commission: "The designated winning bidder informed the bystander companies of their bid prices, and the bystander companies placed their bids based on the amounts received, fulfilling the agreement..."]



The total revenue obtained through this collusion amounted to 330 billion won.



Depending on the size, construction costs ranged from 550,000 to 3.5 million won, and the Fair Trade Commission determined that the collusive practices led to increased bid amounts, resulting in higher construction costs and harm to residents.



[New Apartment Buyer: "I think the rising construction costs are all due to reasons like this..."]



The Fair Trade Commission has imposed fines totaling 18.3 billion won on 16 of the companies caught, and four of them will be referred to the prosecution.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



