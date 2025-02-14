Ex-special prosecutor gets 7 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Special Prosecutor Park Young-soo, who was indicted on charges related to the so-called 'Daejang-dong 5 billion club', was sentenced to 7 years in prison and taken into custody today (Feb.13) in the first trial.



Although he was acquitted of the charge of being promised 5 billion won as a bribe for the Daejang-dong project, he was found guilty of receiving campaign funds for the president of the Korean Bar Association.



The court stated that a severe punishment was necessary due to the large amount of money received.



Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



Former Special Prosecutor Park Young-soo, who investigated the 'Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil scandal'.



He was indicted for receiving a large sum of money in exchange for favors related to the Daejang-dong project while serving as an outside director at Woori Bank.



The Seoul Central District Court sentenced former Special Prosecutor Park to 7 years in prison, a fine of 500 million won, and ordered the forfeiture of 150 million won today.



The court found him guilty of receiving 300 million won from lawyer Nam Wook, a private operator of the Daejang-dong project, under the pretext of campaign funds for the president of the Korean Bar Association.



The court stated, "Despite being in a position that requires fair execution of duties based on integrity, he received a large sum of money," adding, "The potential for public condemnation is high, and severe punishment is necessary."



However, the key charge known as the '5 billion club suspicion' was not recognized as guilty.



The prosecution believed that former Special Prosecutor Park was promised land and buildings worth 20 billion won by private operators of Daejang-dong.



However, the court ruled, "It is difficult to conclude that he was promised exactly 20 billion won," and stated, "While it is acknowledged that he was to receive benefits of an unspecified amount, the statute of limitations has expired."



The charge that former Special Prosecutor Park received 50 million won from Kim Man-bae in exchange for helping with the issuance of a loan intention letter from Woori Bank was also found not guilty.



The charge that he received 1.1 billion won through his daughter, who worked at Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management Corporation, where Kim Man-bae is a major shareholder, was also not recognized.



Former Special Prosecutor Park, who was released on bail last year, was taken into custody following the sentencing.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!