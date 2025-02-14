News 9

Merseyside derby ends in chaos

입력 2025.02.14

In England's Merseyside, the stadiums of Liverpool and Everton are so close that a rivalry spirit has been brewing since the 19th century.

Today, an unprecedented brawl unfolded in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool's Egyptian prince Salah scored his 22nd league comeback goal in the 28th minute of the second half, turning the game around and roaring in celebration.

As Liverpool's victory seemed secure in the 8th minute of stoppage time, Everton's Tarkowski scored a dramatic equalizer, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

True to the nature of a rivalry, the heated atmosphere of the Merseyside derby suddenly turned into a fighting arena as the final whistle blew.

Everton's Doucouré ran towards the Liverpool supporters, provoking the opposing fans, which escalated into a scuffle with Jones.

["Unless you're here right now you can't understand the sense of feeling in here on all four sides."]

["It's a fever punch. Absolute fever punch."]

The heat only subsided after two players involved in the scuffle, as well as Liverpool's manager Slot, who protested to the referee about the extended stoppage time, were sent off.

KBS
KBS

