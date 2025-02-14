Doctor caught administering drugs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A doctor who illegally administered narcotics, such as propofol, to over a hundred patients at his clinic has been arrested.



There were more than 17,000 instances of illegal administration, and he even provided complimentary doses to regular customers to celebrate their birthdays or releases from prison.



This is Jeong Hae-joo reporting.



[Report]



A man fills a syringe with a white liquid and injects it into his arm.



This is Mr. A, a doctor in his 60s who operates a clinic in Gangnam, Seoul.



He self-administered the narcotic anesthetic propofol and was eventually caught by the police while illegally administering it to patients.



He is suspected of administering narcotics to over 100 individuals over a period of three years and seven months since 2021.



The number of illegal administrations exceeds a staggering 17,000.



Among the users, there was a Lamborghini driver who threatened someone with a weapon after a parking dispute following drug use in 2023, as well as former baseball player Oh Jae-won, who was sentenced to prison for drug use.



He even gave free illegal doses to regular customers to celebrate occasions like birthdays or releases from prison.



Mr. A continued to operate his clinic until Sunday for the sake of the illegal users.



He charged about 200,000 to 300,000 won for each administration, earning a total of 4.1 billion won.



[Kang Seon-bong/Head of Drug Crime Investigation Division 2, Seoul Metropolitan Police: "There are 12 users who spent over 100 million won at the clinic. This was a typical method of drug dealers who ensnare users in drug addiction for profit."]



The police have arrested Dr. A and referred over 110 individuals, including clinic staff and illegal users, for prosecution.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



