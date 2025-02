Cha Jun-hwan wins gold

동영상 고정 취소

Following the gold medal won by figure skater Kim Chae-yeon with her life performance, just moments ago, male figure skater Cha Jun-hwan has also brought us news of another gold medal.



Let's take a look at Cha Jun-hwan's free skating performance, which earned him the first gold medal in Korea's men's figure skating history with an outstanding performance.



