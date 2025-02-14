Kim Geon-hui wins gold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With just one day left until the closing of the Harbin Asian Winter Games, there have been some delightful medal news in the snow events.



The snowboard halfpipe final was canceled due to worsening weather conditions, allowing the 2008-born rookie Kim Geon-hui, who ranked first in the qualifiers, to claim a lucky gold medal.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



The Chinese Yabuli Ski Resort, where the snowboard halfpipe final was scheduled to take place.



The fierce winds delayed the competition, prolonging the wait for the athletes.



However, the decision to cancel the event was ultimately made.



As a result, the medal standings were determined based on the qualifying results from yesterday, allowing Kim Geon-hui, who passed the qualifiers in first place, to hang the lucky gold medal around his neck.



At just 16 years old, Kim was born in 2008, soared confidently on the slope, securing his position as the next-generation ace, while Lee Chae-un, who aimed for a double crown in snowboarding, unfortunately failed to win a medal with a sixth-place finish in the qualifiers but sincerely congratulated his junior.



[Lee Chae-un/Snowboard National Team: "We are competitors in the competition, but since we are on the same Korean team, it's good for the team to win medals."]



[Kim Geon-hui/Snowboard National Team: "I always feel grateful for him because he teaches me a lot when I don't know something."]



The naturalized athlete from Russia, Avvakumova, who surprised everyone with a gold medal announcement two days ago, is now energetically racing through the snowy fields in the biathlon relay event.



Our national team crossed the finish line in second place, following China, thanks to the final sprint by last runner Jung Ju-mi.



They joyfully waved the Taegeukgi while securing a pleasant silver medal, marking the best performance ever for Korean biathlon in the Asian Winter Games.



The men's ice hockey team faced off against their long-time rivals Japan and suffered a painful defeat after a close match that went to a shootout, thwarting their chances of advancing to the finals.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



