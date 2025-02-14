Battle between Anyang and Seoul FCs

동영상 고정 취소

A heated derby between FC Seoul and FC Anyang has emerged in the K League 1 for the 2025 season, which kicks off this weekend.



The two coaches, who have become rivals due to the relocation of the home ground, exchanged sharp remarks from the media day.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



The long-standing feud between FC Seoul and FC Anyang dates back to 2004.



[Kim Hyun-tae/Sports News 9 Anchor: "The professional football team Anyang LG has officially announced its relocation to Seoul today."]



["No relocation! No relocation!"]



At that time, when Anyang LG suddenly moved its home ground to Seoul, the citizens of Anyang were shocked, and in 2013, they founded the current FC Anyang and joined K League 2.



At the opening media day, the two teams maintained a chilly atmosphere, sitting far apart at opposite ends of the stage.



[Yoo Byung-hoon/FC Anyang Coach: "The founding of FC Anyang was triggered by the relocation of Anyang LG to Seoul on February 2, 2004, which caused pain and anger among the citizens and fans of Anyang..."]



Coach Kim Ki-dong of FC Seoul, whose expression hardened at Yoo's remarks, also responded.



[Kim Ki-dong/FC Seoul Coach: "Coach Yoo Byung-hoon mentioned relocation, but I would like to correct that to 'homecoming.']



The fans of both teams are also filled with resentment.



[Kim Yong-min/FC Anyang Fan: "The fact is that they ran away in the night... (We are) foolish people who cannot live without FC Anyang, so I hope we can repay the players with wonderful support."]



[Nam Geon-ho/FC Seoul Fan: "From the perspective of FC Seoul fans, we do not think much of FC Anyang. We do not see them as rivals. Regarding the issue of homecoming, we do not think much about it and are only focused on supporting FC Seoul."]



The 2025 K League, fueled by the fierce rivalry between FC Seoul and FC Anyang, will kick off this weekend with the opening match between Pohang Steelers and Daejeon Hana Citizen, marking the start of a nine-month-long journey.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



