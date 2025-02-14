Parties dispute witness coercion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party continues to claim that key witnesses Kwak Jong-geun and Hong Jang-won were coerced by the Democratic Party, making their testimonies unreliable.



The Democratic Party countered that the ruling party is telling blatant lies.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



They say there are indications that key testimonies in the impeachment trial have been contaminated or manipulated.



The People Power Party repeatedly raised suspicions of coercion by the Democratic Party regarding witnesses Kwak Jong-geun and Hong Jang-won.



They revealed a statement from Kim Hyun-tae, head of the 707th Special Mission Group, claiming that he had coerced former commander Kwak, stating, "The tide has already turned," and also mentioned suspicions that former Deputy Chief Hong exchanged messages with a Democratic Party lawmaker.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "It would be a more rational judgment to suspect a secret connection and a premeditated scheme with the Democratic Party."]



They urged the Constitutional Court to exclude unreliable testimonies from the impeachment trial evidence.



[Shin Dong-wook/Senior Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "Given that the circumstances are riddled with lies and contamination, the very premise of the claim for the arrest of politicians should be considered effectively impeached."]



The Democratic Party strongly opposed this.



They argued that former Commander Kwak's testimony was a confession of conscience and that the ruling party's claims of coercion are blatant lies.



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Member: ""We will hold lawmaker Sung Il-jong and the People Power Party accountable for their false political offensives following the decision to remove Yoon Suk Yeol."]



They also launched a counterattack against lawmaker Sung Il-jong, who first raised the coercion allegations.



They urged him to resign as chairman, claiming that he was the one who coerced Kim Hyun-tae.



[Park Sun-won/Democratic Party Member: "He called Colonel Kim Hyun-tae into his office. This is a highly inappropriate act that could taint the witness's testimony."]



Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s special committee investigating the insurrection allegations has adopted additional hearing witnesses but excluded Kim Hyun-tae, who testified about the coercion suspicions.



The ruling party criticized this decision, questioning what the opposition was trying to hide, while the Democratic Party stated that such allegations should be left to investigative authorities.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



