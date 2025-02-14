News 9

Parties dispute witness coercion

입력 2025.02.14 (05:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party continues to claim that key witnesses Kwak Jong-geun and Hong Jang-won were coerced by the Democratic Party, making their testimonies unreliable.

The Democratic Party countered that the ruling party is telling blatant lies.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

They say there are indications that key testimonies in the impeachment trial have been contaminated or manipulated.

The People Power Party repeatedly raised suspicions of coercion by the Democratic Party regarding witnesses Kwak Jong-geun and Hong Jang-won.

They revealed a statement from Kim Hyun-tae, head of the 707th Special Mission Group, claiming that he had coerced former commander Kwak, stating, "The tide has already turned," and also mentioned suspicions that former Deputy Chief Hong exchanged messages with a Democratic Party lawmaker.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "It would be a more rational judgment to suspect a secret connection and a premeditated scheme with the Democratic Party."]

They urged the Constitutional Court to exclude unreliable testimonies from the impeachment trial evidence.

[Shin Dong-wook/Senior Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "Given that the circumstances are riddled with lies and contamination, the very premise of the claim for the arrest of politicians should be considered effectively impeached."]

The Democratic Party strongly opposed this.

They argued that former Commander Kwak's testimony was a confession of conscience and that the ruling party's claims of coercion are blatant lies.

[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Member: ""We will hold lawmaker Sung Il-jong and the People Power Party accountable for their false political offensives following the decision to remove Yoon Suk Yeol."]

They also launched a counterattack against lawmaker Sung Il-jong, who first raised the coercion allegations.

They urged him to resign as chairman, claiming that he was the one who coerced Kim Hyun-tae.

[Park Sun-won/Democratic Party Member: "He called Colonel Kim Hyun-tae into his office. This is a highly inappropriate act that could taint the witness's testimony."]

Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s special committee investigating the insurrection allegations has adopted additional hearing witnesses but excluded Kim Hyun-tae, who testified about the coercion suspicions.

The ruling party criticized this decision, questioning what the opposition was trying to hide, while the Democratic Party stated that such allegations should be left to investigative authorities.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Parties dispute witness coercion
    • 입력 2025-02-14 05:08:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party continues to claim that key witnesses Kwak Jong-geun and Hong Jang-won were coerced by the Democratic Party, making their testimonies unreliable.

The Democratic Party countered that the ruling party is telling blatant lies.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

They say there are indications that key testimonies in the impeachment trial have been contaminated or manipulated.

The People Power Party repeatedly raised suspicions of coercion by the Democratic Party regarding witnesses Kwak Jong-geun and Hong Jang-won.

They revealed a statement from Kim Hyun-tae, head of the 707th Special Mission Group, claiming that he had coerced former commander Kwak, stating, "The tide has already turned," and also mentioned suspicions that former Deputy Chief Hong exchanged messages with a Democratic Party lawmaker.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "It would be a more rational judgment to suspect a secret connection and a premeditated scheme with the Democratic Party."]

They urged the Constitutional Court to exclude unreliable testimonies from the impeachment trial evidence.

[Shin Dong-wook/Senior Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "Given that the circumstances are riddled with lies and contamination, the very premise of the claim for the arrest of politicians should be considered effectively impeached."]

The Democratic Party strongly opposed this.

They argued that former Commander Kwak's testimony was a confession of conscience and that the ruling party's claims of coercion are blatant lies.

[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Member: ""We will hold lawmaker Sung Il-jong and the People Power Party accountable for their false political offensives following the decision to remove Yoon Suk Yeol."]

They also launched a counterattack against lawmaker Sung Il-jong, who first raised the coercion allegations.

They urged him to resign as chairman, claiming that he was the one who coerced Kim Hyun-tae.

[Park Sun-won/Democratic Party Member: "He called Colonel Kim Hyun-tae into his office. This is a highly inappropriate act that could taint the witness's testimony."]

Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s special committee investigating the insurrection allegations has adopted additional hearing witnesses but excluded Kim Hyun-tae, who testified about the coercion suspicions.

The ruling party criticized this decision, questioning what the opposition was trying to hide, while the Democratic Party stated that such allegations should be left to investigative authorities.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”

20일 만에 뒤바뀐 의사 진단서…“정상 근무 가능”
조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”<br>…“메모, 청사서 했다”

조태용 “홍장원 메모는 4종류”…“메모, 청사서 했다”
“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방

“이재명·한동훈 잡으러” 진실은 …조태용-홍장원 대화도 공방
김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억

김봉식 “계엄 전 김용현이 A4용지 건네”…‘2200 국회’ 기억
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.