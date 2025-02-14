Para athlete takes on new challenge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last year, para canoe athlete Choi Yong-beom, who was the flag bearer at the Paris Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies, has embarked on a new challenge.



Choi Yong-beom, who made history in Korean para canoeing, is also pursuing his dream of competing in the Winter Paralympics while training in Nordic skiing.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Choi Yong-beom, competing in the seated 3km cross-country skiing event, starts off with great energy.



As a former para canoe athlete, his forward momentum was impressive.



He struggled up a steep incline and nearly fell while turning a corner, but he did not give up until the end.



Having only started skiing two months ago, Choi Yong-beom raised both arms in triumph after successfully finishing the race.



[Choi Yong-beom/Cross-Country Skiing Representative of Chungnam: "I can taste blood in my throat. Canoeing is, in a way, a 200m sprint, but skiing is a long-distance event, so I think I need to build my stamina and adapt."]



Choi Yong-beom drew global attention with his ceremonial outfit inspired by the Gonryonhpo, the traditional Korean king's robe, during the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics last year.



A former able-bodied canoe athlete, Choi lost his leg below the knee in a traffic accident in 2022 but picked up the paddle again.



As the first in Korean canoeing history to reach the finals at the Paralympic stage, expectations are high for his new challenge.



[Choi Yong-beom/Cross-Country Skiing Representative of Chungnam: "I feel like I'm gradually showing progress, and if there is even a slight possibility, I want to challenge myself to the end without giving up and do my best."]



The country's top Nordic skier, Shin Ui-hyun, is also paying attention to Choi Yong-beom's potential and has offered unwavering support.



[Shin Ui-hyun/Cross-Country Skiing Representative of Sejong: "I won a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, so you can definitely do it too."]



[Choi Yong-beom/Cross-Country Skiing Representative of Chungnam: "Understood. Thank you."]



["Let's go! Let's do it!"]



From Paris to Milan Cortina, Choi Yong-beom is preparing for another emotional moment with excitement.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



