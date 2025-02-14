Yasuto’s unsafe goal celebration

동영상 고정 취소

In the Asian Champions League held yesterday, Kawasaki Frontale's Yasuto Wakizaka scored a goal and almost had a serious accident while climbing onto the advertising board in his excitement.



Yasut jumped up onto the advertising board after scoring an additional goal with a sensational pass play.



After sharing the joy with the fans, he slipped and fell while coming down.



This scene is reminiscent of former coach Choi Yong-soo's incident during the final qualifiers for the 1998 France World Cup against Kazakhstan.



[Choi Yong-soo/Former Gangwon FC Coach: "(The advertising board) was poorly supported, so if you fall wrong, it can be dangerous. It's a ceremony with quite a high level of difficulty. Just the fact that I thought that at the time... (was amazing)."]



Pohang Steelers' Jonathan Aspropotamitis was sent off after hitting an opponent during a brief wrestling confrontation.



Inspired by this, Kawasaki's Sota Kawasaki pushed Juninho Rocha all the way to the bench, resulting in Pohang tasting defeat.



This season, Gwangju FC, weakened after losing Heo Yul and Lee Hee-kyun to Ulsan HD FC, lost 3-1 to China's Shandong Taishan but secured a spot in the round of 16.



