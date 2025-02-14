LG’s Jeon hits 900th 3-pointer

동영상 고정 취소

LG Sakers' Jeon Seong-hyun showcased his skills as a three-point shooting master by successfully making his 900th three-pointer against the impregnable SK Knights.



This marks LG's first victory over SK this season.



LG came out determined to win.



Jeon Seong-hyun made his 900th three-pointer as he maneuvered around the SK defense.



He scored a total of sixteen points today, including four three-pointers, and is now stepping closer to the milestone of one thousand three-pointers held by Moon Kyung-eun and Woo Ji-won.



While LG achieved a valuable victory over SK after five attempts, SK faced misfortune throughout the game, allowing their signature fast breaks.



With luck not on their side, head coach Jeon Hee-cheol appeared lost in thought, as SK's winning streak came to an end and LG jumped to a tie for second place.



