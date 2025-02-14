Presidential hopefuls emerge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The movements of potential presidential candidates are becoming more active.



Although they claim they are not considering an early presidential election, it is hard to believe that is the case.



Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the story.



[Report]



A constitutional amendment forum hosted by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



Nearly 50 current lawmakers, including the leadership, attended the event.



Mayor Oh pointed out the limitations of the centralized 1987 constitutional system and proposed a bold decentralization-oriented constitutional amendment.



[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "(We should) leave only the authority over diplomacy, security, and defense to the president and boldly transfer all domestic authority to these expanded local governments."]



Although he claims it is not a presidential campaign, he seems to be gearing up for the presidential race by taking the lead on the constitutional amendment issue.



Former Minister Won Hee-ryong also visited the National Assembly after a long time.



He emphasized that the return of President Yoon is a priority while urging the Constitutional Court for a fair trial.



[Won Hee-ryong/Former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "(The impeachment trial) is suspected to have proceeded as a competition to hunt the president by unchecked investigative and judicial powers."]



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who is focusing on rallying traditional supporters, met with former President Lee Myung-bak.



He posted on social media that President Yoon is suffering humiliation due to traitors within the party, emphasizing unity and solidarity.



Minister Kim Moon-soo, who visited former President Lee on the 3rd, is also being cautious about announcing his presidential candidacy but is actively responding to current issues.



[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor/Feb. 10: "(Representative Lee Jae-myung's) words and actions are very different, so I hope they will align significantly."]



Former Representative Han Dong-hoon, who has been in hiding, is expected to resume his activities after the conclusion of the impeachment trial of President Yoon.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



