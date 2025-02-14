Real Madrid stuns Man City

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The match between Real Madrid and Manchester City truly felt like a "preview of the final."



In response to the provocations from Manchester City fans towards Vinicius, Real Madrid's Bellingham scored a dramatic goal.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Manchester City fans displayed a large banner featuring a photo of Rodri, who is out due to injury, with the title of a song by the Manchester-based band Oasis, "Stop Crying Your Heart Out."



While it appeared to support Rodri on the surface, it was actually a provocation aimed at Vinicius, who did not attend the awards ceremony after being overshadowed by Rodri in the Ballon d'Or race.



In this fiery battle of pride, Manchester City's star striker Haaland was the first to taste the goal.



After Haaland opened the scoring, Real Madrid responded with a strike from the world's best striker Mbappe.



Just when it seemed Haaland would take the lead in the so-called 'Haaland vs. Mbappe' duel by successfully converting a penalty, that was not the end of the story.



In the 41st minute of the second half, when Vinicius's shot was deflected by the goalkeeper, Diaz, a former Manchester City player, scored the equalizer against his old team.



True to the title of "preview of the final," the climax of this thrilling match was even more exhilarating.



In stoppage time of the second half, with the score tied at 2-2, Vinicius created a perfect opportunity with a determined breakthrough, and Bellingham finished it off with a dramatic goal, completing Real Madrid's stunning comeback with a 3-2 victory.



Vinicius, who assisted the winning goal and was named the match's MVP, stated that the provocation from Manchester City fans actually motivated him.



[Carlo Ancelotti/Real Madrid Manager: "There were many difficulties, and I am glad we could achieve a good result in a place where it is not easy to perform well."]



Dembélé, who has emerged as "the king of Paris" in the absence of Mbappe, showcased his dazzling skills and scored two goals.



Lee Kang-in also came on as a substitute in the second half, contributing to the 3-0 victory, making Paris Saint-Germain's advancement to the knockout stage highly likely.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



