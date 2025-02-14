Current state of domestic AI

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



"Sustainable and inclusive AI" is the key content of the declaration made at the third Artificial Intelligence Action Summit held in Paris this year,



It looks good on the surface, but the reality is not so.



This is because AI powerhouses like the United States and the United Kingdom were absent from the declaration.



This is evidence that the competition among countries over AI hegemony is quite intense.



This situation is clearly reflected in the closing speech by U.S. Vice President Vance.



He emphasized that "America's AI technology must become the global standard."



In the context of the U.S.-China rivalry, the EU also declared an AI investment of 300 trillion won at this conference, entering the competition for hegemony.



Amid such fierce global competition, where does South Korea stand in terms of AI technology?



We will look into the current state of AI in the country and the challenges that need to be addressed.



Reporters Hwang Jeong-ho and Kang Na-ru will deliver the details in turn.



[Report]



This is an interactive chat service utilizing the AI model developed by Naver, the first of its kind in the country.



When asked if it knows the neologisms commonly used by Koreans, it responds without hesitation.



In the second half of this year, voice conversations will also be available.



[“(Do you know the term 'inssa'?) Yes, 'inssa' is short for 'insider,' meaning someone who is popular within a group....”]



Experts evaluate that it has well captured our unique emotions and situations.



It is a typical example of autonomous artificial intelligence, or so-called 'sovereign AI,' free from the influence of global big tech.



In particular, the accumulation of unique domestic data through searches is a strong point.



[Shin Ji-eun/Naver Cloud Hyperscale AI Planning Leader: “We are also preparing an AI agent (assistant service) that can create reports utilizing Naver's rich search results through inference models...”]



LG has also developed and is using a domestic AI model for the workplace.



Utilizing this AI service, complex data can be simplified into tables or graphs.



The cost of developing the AI model is over 7 billion won, which is less than that of DeepSeek with similar performance.



[Choi Jeong-kyu/LG AI Research Institute Language Lab Executive: “Inference-type services have been significantly enhanced. It is possible to analyze and respond to information equivalent to about 100 pages of A4 paper.”]



Through global alliances, companies are also entering the AI market, with Kakao announcing a collaboration with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.



The strategy is to integrate advanced American AI technology into KakaoTalk, known as the national messenger in Korea, to gain a competitive edge in the market.



However, the amount of AI investment in our private sector is only about 2 trillion won, which is insufficient to compete with major countries like the U.S. and China.



This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News.



[Report]



Let's compare AI development to farming.



First, you need seeds, right?



Think of it as 'data' for AI learning.



Thanks to the relatively early establishment of large web portals, South Korea has accumulated both public and private data.



However, to use this information for AI development, there must be a legal basis.



Agricultural machinery can be understood as a metaphor for 'computer processing performance,' determined by high-performance semiconductors.



The tools used for farming, whether a shovel or a tractor, can make a significant difference.



We have secured about 2,000 high-performance chips, and we need to significantly increase this number.



Finally, we need the 'people' who will farm.



While all three elements are important for AI development, there is no disagreement that what is particularly needed in our country right now is talent.



What is needed to secure AI talent?



Job seekers in their 20s and 30s are receiving practical training in AI.



This 30-year-old man, who majored in economics, has also quit his job to learn AI technology.



[Kim Kwan-woo/Job Seeker: “It is a hot topic of the times, and the growth rate in the AI field is extremely steep....”]



However, despite this AI boom, the preference for medical schools among outstanding talents remains a stark reality.



Professors who directly mentor AI talents unanimously say that improving their treatment is the most important factor.



[Kim Jeong-ho/KAIST Electrical Engineering Professor: “In the U.S., they provide not only high salaries and stock options but also visas that grant permanent residency immediately.”]



The fact that most of the core R&D personnel of China's DeepSeek, which shocked the world, are in their 20s and 30s and are not overseas graduates serves as a significant lesson for us.



This is Kang Na-ru from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!