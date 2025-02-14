Kim Chae-yeon ranked 2nd

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Chae-yeon in women's figure skating single has increased her chances of winning a medal by achieving her personal best score in the short program.



The medal march continued in snow sports as Yoon Jong-hyun won a silver medal in ski big air.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



Kim Chae-yeon, dressed in black, began her short program performance.



Her first jump, the double axel, was clean.



The smooth performance continued flawlessly, culminating a perfect combination jump followed by a strong finish in the latter half.



Sitting in the kiss and cry area with a somewhat nervous expression, Kim Chae-yeon recorded 71.88 points, achieving her personal best and finishing second in the short program at her international competition debut.



[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "I was really worried and excited, wanting to win a medal before coming here. But it seems like I got a good score...."]



The 18-year-old Kim Chae-yeon, who had been overshadowed by her junior Shin Ji-a for a while, will now challenge for the first-ever joint medal for both men and women with Cha Jun-hwan in the free skating tomorrow (Feb.13).



In freestyle skiing big air, where athletes showcase aerial skills by jumping off a large ramp, Yoon Jong-hyun delivered an impressive performance with a four-revolution jump.



In the big air finals, where the best two scores out of three performances are combined, Yoon Jong-hyun from Korea won a silver medal, following Japan's Kasamura Rie.



Following him, Shin Young-seop also finished third, earning a bronze medal.



Lee Chae-woon, a leading figure in Korean snowboarding aiming for two gold medals in this competition, finished sixth among 12 athletes in the halfpipe qualifiers, completing her warm-up for the finals scheduled for tomorrow (Feb.13).



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!