Kim Chae-yeon ranked 2nd
Kim Chae-yeon in women's figure skating single has increased her chances of winning a medal by achieving her personal best score in the short program.
The medal march continued in snow sports as Yoon Jong-hyun won a silver medal in ski big air.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
Kim Chae-yeon, dressed in black, began her short program performance.
Her first jump, the double axel, was clean.
The smooth performance continued flawlessly, culminating a perfect combination jump followed by a strong finish in the latter half.
Sitting in the kiss and cry area with a somewhat nervous expression, Kim Chae-yeon recorded 71.88 points, achieving her personal best and finishing second in the short program at her international competition debut.
[Kim Chae-yeon/Figure Skating National Team: "I was really worried and excited, wanting to win a medal before coming here. But it seems like I got a good score...."]
The 18-year-old Kim Chae-yeon, who had been overshadowed by her junior Shin Ji-a for a while, will now challenge for the first-ever joint medal for both men and women with Cha Jun-hwan in the free skating tomorrow (Feb.13).
In freestyle skiing big air, where athletes showcase aerial skills by jumping off a large ramp, Yoon Jong-hyun delivered an impressive performance with a four-revolution jump.
In the big air finals, where the best two scores out of three performances are combined, Yoon Jong-hyun from Korea won a silver medal, following Japan's Kasamura Rie.
Following him, Shin Young-seop also finished third, earning a bronze medal.
Lee Chae-woon, a leading figure in Korean snowboarding aiming for two gold medals in this competition, finished sixth among 12 athletes in the halfpipe qualifiers, completing her warm-up for the finals scheduled for tomorrow (Feb.13).
This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
입력 2025-02-14 09:26:19
