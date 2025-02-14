[News Today] ‘DRAG OUT’ ORDER CONFIRMED

News Today

[LEAD]
During the impeachment trial in the Constitutional Court held on the 13th, Cho Sung-hyun, head of the First Security Group of the Capital Defense Command, confirmed he was ordered by former commander Lee Jin-woo to "drag out lawmakers." President Yoon's legal team argues Cho's testimony is unfounded and illogical. Despite these claims, the court has admitted Cho's statement as valid evidence.

[REPORT]
Head of the first security group under the Capital Defense Command Cho Sung-hyun is the only witness the Constitutional Court directly adopted with its authority in the impeachment trial.

Cho has testified multiple times that he received an order from former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo on the day of martial law to drag out lawmakers from the National Assembly.

Jeong Hyeong-sik/ Constitutional Court Justice
So the exact wording was to “Go inside the main Assembly building” and “Drag out lawmakers”?

Cho Sung-hyun / Battalion leader, Capital Defense Command
Yes, to go inside and drag out lawmakers.

He then requested a review of that order after which the order was changed to 'external assistance.'

Cho Sung-hyun / Battalion leader, Capital Defense Command
To create a path outside once Special Warfare Command members drag lawmakers out.

Cho also added that assignments given on the day of martial law such as the possession of blank shells and control over parliament building were a succession of unusual circumstances.

President Yoon's legal team rebutted several times saying that Cho's claims were false and did not make sense.

Yun Gap-geun / President Yoon's defense team
We can only regard the witness is giving false statements in many aspects with different purposes.

But a court justice pointed to the manner of how Yoon's lawyers were asking the questions.

Jeong Hyeong-sik/ Constitutional Court Justice
I don't think the statement is far fetched. Why are you asking questions in such a forceful way?

The court eventually adopted Cho's testimony as evidence.

The Constitutional Court also set an additional hearing, the ninth one, to take place at 2 p.m. on February 18 with the opposing sides expected to organize their arguments this day.

