[News Today] “TEACHER LIKELY PLANNED CRIME”

입력 2025-02-14 15:31:16 수정 2025-02-14 15:32:30 News Today





[LEAD]

On the day of the tragic incident in Daejeon, where a primary school student was fatally attacked, emerging details reveal the primary school teacher prepared in advance for the tragic killing of the student. She purchased a sharp knife at a store, indicating the crime was likely premeditated.



[REPORT]

The teacher who killed a student drove to a kitchenware store near the school in the afternoon of the day the crime took place.



What she carried in a black plastic bag some seven minutes later was the knife she used in the stabbing.



Police obtained testimony that the teacher had asked for a sharp tool and when the store employee asked her what she wanted to use it for, she answered that it was for cooking.



Given that the teacher bought the knife in advance, it is very likely that the attack was premeditated.



After returning to school, a school administrator recommended to the teacher that she shouldn't come to work and take a sick leave or annual leave starting the following day.



The educational support administration in the jurisdiction even suggested that the principal should give her a warning if she doesn't accept the administrator's recommendation.



Three days have passed since the incident but the teacher hasn't been questioned face-to-face yet.



Police claim that the teacher cannot be questioned because she's still being treated in the intensive care unit, but her condition is being monitored frequently.



This is why it is likely to take more time to execute the arrest warrant already issued for her.



Online opinions calling for the teacher's identity to be made public continue to grow.



Lee Yong-wook/ Daejeon resident

The child was betrayed by the teacher she trusted. It was very shocking.



The late Kim Ha-neul's funeral was held Friday.