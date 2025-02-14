News Today

[News Today] “TEACHER LIKELY PLANNED CRIME”

입력 2025.02.14 (15:31) 수정 2025.02.14 (15:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
On the day of the tragic incident in Daejeon, where a primary school student was fatally attacked, emerging details reveal the primary school teacher prepared in advance for the tragic killing of the student. She purchased a sharp knife at a store, indicating the crime was likely premeditated.

[REPORT]
The teacher who killed a student drove to a kitchenware store near the school in the afternoon of the day the crime took place.

What she carried in a black plastic bag some seven minutes later was the knife she used in the stabbing.

Police obtained testimony that the teacher had asked for a sharp tool and when the store employee asked her what she wanted to use it for, she answered that it was for cooking.

Given that the teacher bought the knife in advance, it is very likely that the attack was premeditated.

After returning to school, a school administrator recommended to the teacher that she shouldn't come to work and take a sick leave or annual leave starting the following day.

The educational support administration in the jurisdiction even suggested that the principal should give her a warning if she doesn't accept the administrator's recommendation.

Three days have passed since the incident but the teacher hasn't been questioned face-to-face yet.

Police claim that the teacher cannot be questioned because she's still being treated in the intensive care unit, but her condition is being monitored frequently.

This is why it is likely to take more time to execute the arrest warrant already issued for her.

Online opinions calling for the teacher's identity to be made public continue to grow.

Lee Yong-wook/ Daejeon resident
The child was betrayed by the teacher she trusted. It was very shocking.

The late Kim Ha-neul's funeral was held Friday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “TEACHER LIKELY PLANNED CRIME”
    • 입력 2025-02-14 15:31:16
    • 수정2025-02-14 15:32:30
    News Today

[LEAD]
On the day of the tragic incident in Daejeon, where a primary school student was fatally attacked, emerging details reveal the primary school teacher prepared in advance for the tragic killing of the student. She purchased a sharp knife at a store, indicating the crime was likely premeditated.

[REPORT]
The teacher who killed a student drove to a kitchenware store near the school in the afternoon of the day the crime took place.

What she carried in a black plastic bag some seven minutes later was the knife she used in the stabbing.

Police obtained testimony that the teacher had asked for a sharp tool and when the store employee asked her what she wanted to use it for, she answered that it was for cooking.

Given that the teacher bought the knife in advance, it is very likely that the attack was premeditated.

After returning to school, a school administrator recommended to the teacher that she shouldn't come to work and take a sick leave or annual leave starting the following day.

The educational support administration in the jurisdiction even suggested that the principal should give her a warning if she doesn't accept the administrator's recommendation.

Three days have passed since the incident but the teacher hasn't been questioned face-to-face yet.

Police claim that the teacher cannot be questioned because she's still being treated in the intensive care unit, but her condition is being monitored frequently.

This is why it is likely to take more time to execute the arrest warrant already issued for her.

Online opinions calling for the teacher's identity to be made public continue to grow.

Lee Yong-wook/ Daejeon resident
The child was betrayed by the teacher she trusted. It was very shocking.

The late Kim Ha-neul's funeral was held Friday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

부산 호텔 공사장 화재…6명 사망·7명 부상

부산 호텔 공사장 화재…6명 사망·7명 부상
헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 10차 변론기일 지정…한덕수 등 증인 채택

헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 10차 변론기일 지정…한덕수 등 증인 채택
국회, ‘마은혁 헌법재판관 임명촉구 결의안’ 의결

국회, ‘마은혁 헌법재판관 임명촉구 결의안’ 의결
노상원 수첩에 ‘문재인·이준석·유시민’…체포 대상 수백 명 달했나

노상원 수첩에 ‘문재인·이준석·유시민’…체포 대상 수백 명 달했나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.